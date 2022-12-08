Big Month for Crypto: Big Eyes Coin Is Coming to Your Favorite Exchange; OKB and BNB Maintain Price Levels

The crypto market plummeted to price levels similar to the 2020 bearish market. The cause was not far-fetched, from FTX's liquidity crunch and how Binance pulled out of a potential buyout deal, citing reasons beyond its control.
The year may be coming to a close, but as long as the crypto market is concerned, it is still as fresh as anything because, in a blink of an eye, the best or worse could happen. It's not a new thing in the crypto space. New protocols will emerge and replace failing projects—it can only get better in DeFi.
For the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem, Q4 2022 appears to be a big month. OKB and BNB are among the top gainers of Q4 as we brace for what the next crypto season brings along.
Binance's Chess Move Could Favour Bnb The More.
The crypto community believes Binance could play complex chess with FTX's loopholes. It proceeds to sell off its $FTT holdings, then announces an LOI deal with FTX, and then calls it off after much consideration. FTX could be facing extinction as investors and traders flee the ecosystem entirely.
Binance has called for thorough financial audits, which could usher the crypto industry into an insured liquidity protocol and help address liquidity crunch across all centralized exchanges. This will be a wake-up call for competing for crypto exchanges to cross-check their networks and liquidity pool to prevent an FTX–esque situation.
BNB first soared at the news of its rival's failure, then corrected, and could be heading to a bullish soon. Investors might be excited to join the Binance ecosystem as more whales continue to swallow weak fish in the market.
OKB remains the highest gainer of them all in Q4
Since rebranding and announcing some adjustments to its ecosystem, OKB, the utility token of OKX (formerly OKEx), has been bullish. This is coming at a time of high selling pressure in the crypto market.
$OKB, without any doubt, is the biggest gainer, according to Q4 reports confirmed by CoinMarketCap. OKX rebranded to cover a broad ecosystem of Web3 products. Its transition from being just a crypto exchange into one of the finest ecosystems has played out well.
Big Eyes Coin Brings Good News Along With It.
Big Eyes Coin will soon feature in a centralized exchange. Information gathered from its development team confirms its first CEX listing. As expected by the community, liquidity trading and NFTs will be the significant support of Big Eyes Coin.
The ongoing presale, which is at its sixth stage at the time of writing, has raised more than $9.5 million with more daily liquidity flow. The Big Eyes community has made this possible and will work to ensure a brighter future for Big Eyes, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and all it represents.
For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:
Disclaimer:
