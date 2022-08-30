Biggest mistakes cricket betting beginners make

If you are reading this, most likely you are a betting beginner or the one who has taken a toll due to wrong bets. No worries. This short article will help you learn to bet on cricket effectively. Here is the compiled a list of some of the most common cricket betting mistakes that beginners make, also some suggestions on how to make moves like the savvy punts.
There could be several mistakes one can make as a beginner, while betting on cricket. They are broadly categorised into 5 kinds. Focus of this article is to bring attention to those important mistakes and the feasible solutions to overcome them.
1. Betting without comparing odds from the different bookies:
This is undoubtedly the most naive mistake that betting beginners make. There are a wide range of cricket betting sites aka cricket bookies providing wider varieties of customisation, and while the odds they are offering, are usually identical, they are identical like that of a typical oligopoly market.
These small differences in odds may not appear important if you are not a regular bettor. However for punters who consider betting as serious business, it’s nothing short of their prime winning strategy.
Common problem of beginners is not understanding the importance of verifying the availability of different odds. Beginners are of the opinion that exploring odds would be a circumventing and cumbersome process compared to one-click betting. However, there are plenty websites which bless us with effortless comparison of odds from all the major bookies in real time. You can choose the best odds available across the betting market whenever you want to place a bet.
2. Stick to your budget and strategy:
Doesn’t matter how strong your hunches may be, cricket is always an unpredictable sport. Matches turn in 2 deliveries. Under pressure even the tallest batting line-ups can crumble; alternatively, many games have been changed by a stand-out performance from an underdog player, or due to bad weather, Duckworth-Lewis method has helped to change the course of the match.
As a newbie, you might tend to jump in and make uncalculated bet, based on your hunches, it is very tempting to do so. Those who take their cricket betting seriously, have full time dedication, sophisticated strategies, quality resources involving complex and massive datasheets, however as a beginner, for most of the cricket fans, a simpler method will do the job.
The important questions to ask yourself while planning your cricket bets;
• Are your pockets deep enough to support this bet?
• Can you manage the loss if the things don’t go as per your prediction?
• Do you know, betting is an investment with possibility of loss?
• Are you following the tips of some random betting Guru on internet?
Hope the answers you have are; yes, yes, yes and no.
3. Making best of the Special Offers:
Betting associations always offer distinguished deals. These can include sign-up offers, free bets, in addition to the regular offers on specific events. Of course, many of these deals come with some strings attached; such as, minimum amount of betting in order to be eligible, or the offer may be applicable to certain options only.
So it is crucial to pay attention to the small prints and to consider whether the deal is a good alternative or not. It’s all about opportunity cost, ie: the best offer depends on what other deals are offering, the amount of money you wish to put on the table and how much you believe in the bets that have special offers attached would increase your odds to win.
Having said that, Special Offers do align with your betting strategy, provide unique opportunities to get favourable deals on your game plan, and it is recommended that you always take them into account to increase your odds of getting some great returns.
4. Don’t invest in loss to recover the loss:
This is one of the fatal pitfalls of betting, ie: chasing the loss. Even in regular stock market, we have witnessed this behaviour. Investors increase the size of their investment in order to recover the loss and earn back the money they have already lost. The same behaviour is exercised through failed punters. For 2 reasons, this might pose a significant risk. Loss chasing habit is a sign of unhealthy psychological betting habits and you might lose your entire betting budget just in one betting event.
Betting on sports is supposed to be an entertainment with low-risk. Unless sensible precautions are not taken, betting habits may spring out of control and cause monetary problems.
5. Bet with your head and not with heart
If you toss a coin 5 times, and if the head comes for all 4 times, and for the 5th time, the chance of getting a tail is still 50:50. Because there are always 2 possibilities with each toss. Heart may say tail, but head should know it can be head or tail.
When it comes to cricket betting, there is nothing as your favourite team. Favourite team should be the one with the highest winning probability. If you have discussed with any punters with regular betting experience, they are all happy to make a small scale profit rather than large scale loss. It is important for a better to analyse the game data, be informed and make objective decisions.
