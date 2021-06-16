Bihar based startup, Mano Eats yields employment following AtmaNirbhar Bharat

Pushing India to be more self-reliant, the concept of AtmaNirbhar Bharat made the country see a rise in the number of startups pursuing the idea of ‘Vocal for Local’. Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, particularly in food, has seen a major boom with online delivery applications being launched supporting the local eateries across India. Among these, is a Bihar-based startup, ‘Mano Eats’ that procures scrumptious and hygienic delicacies sitting at the comfort of your homes.
Incepted by Mr. Kumar Vishal, a resident of Patna, Bihar, Mano Eats bears the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and makes Local for Vocal more apt in the small town. In a state like Bihar, where not a lot of technological startups have been seen, Mano Eats have done a commendable job to create employment opportunities for the citizens. During the course of the pandemic, while maximum companies were having lay-offs, Mano Eats ensured that all its employees had no trouble tackling the testing times. With on-time salaries and medical assistance as and when required, the company cares for the employees as an important and integral part of the business.
From the day of the launch, they are available in more than 10 major cities throughout the country, including Delhi-NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Patna, Ahmadabad, Kolkata, and Trivandrum.
With a highly-skilled staff of professionals dedicated to bringing the best in flavour and quality, they seamlessly deliver food at your door via reliable delivery services. Following the guidelines of sanitation prevailing in the current times, Mano Eats ensures the highest standard of hygiene. They also have a well-coordinated workforce that keeps everything running well between restaurants, delivery drivers, and customers.
The online food delivery app also yields a facility for tiffin services, procuring home-cooked food as and when desired. Giving women employment opportunities to work from home and earn a decent living, Mano Eats have established a base for growing possibilities for women.
Speaking about the venture, Mr Kumar Vishal says, “I initiated this venture with an approach to provide more employment opportunities across all sectors of the society. Contributing towards the AtmaNirbhar aspect, I feel within the coming years, we’d be able to make a difference with the same. Also giving women a chance to kick start their careers, I envision that Mano Eats is going to be the torch-bearer of women empowerment and employment in the near future.”
They support their employees in every way possible owing to their smooth HR practices. Yielding exciting offers, tempting discount coupons, speedy order delivery, a choice of simple payment choices, and a plethora of food items to choose from, Mano Eats is that one stop destination to satisfy your drooling taste buds. Certainly with their practices to improve employment and quality of food, Mano Eats will touch the horizons of the AtmaNirbhar Bharat contributing towards the growth of the economy.