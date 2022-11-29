Binance and Big Eyes Coin- How These 2 Cryptocurrencies Are Working To Save The World

Charity is a major part of many cryptocurrency projects across the market. The potential the technology holds and the global nature of the currency make it ideal for working on international causes, with Binance (BNB) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) being just two tokens working to make a difference in the world.
In this article, we will look at the various charity incentives being run by these cryptocurrency projects, to see how they are helping the world and what you can do to help them.
Binance Does Its Part For People In Ukraine
One of the biggest crypto conglomerates active on the market today is Binance. With both BNB and BUSD on their blockchain, one of the market's biggest exchanges, and a thriving NFT marketplace to their name, Binance (BNB) has been able to do incredible things for the crypto market- and too, it seems, for the world.
Binance (BNB) is heavily committed to charity work, with one of its biggest recent endeavours going towards helping those affected by the war in Ukraine.
The company has gone so far in its efforts for the people of Ukraine that in April they launched the ‘Binance Refugee Crypto Card’- a Binance (BNB) card designed specifically for Ukrainian Binance users who have been forced to leave their homes as a result of the warfare currently raging in their home nation.
The card allows users to make payments in the EEA and offers crypto-based cash assistance to those struggling in these times. It is a way for those affected to directly benefit from the charity work set up by Binance (BNB), giving them opportunities to live comfortably and rebuild their lives despite what has come before.
Alongside aid to Ukraine, Binance (BNB) has many other charity drives in play, helping people all over the world. It is incredible work, and worth donating to if you are able.
Big Eyes Coin’s BIG Ocean Saving Goals
One of the latest tokens to enter the crypto market is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). This cat-themed meme token has its heart set on building a community and taking on the conventions of the meme token market, doing so with its cute cat mascot and dynamic taxation system.
However, one of the biggest goals of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is to save the oceans. Cats love fish, after all, and to save the fish, the oceans must be saved too.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) plans to achieve this goal via its Charity Wallet. This wallet holds 5% of all BIG tokens, which are set to be donated incrementally across the project's roadmap. As a token donation, the value of the donation is directly connected with the value of BIG tokens, meaning that the harder the community pushes to bring awareness and value to the project, the more these donations could mean for these causes.
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already begun its charitable efforts, having already made donations to various nature conservation charities including The Fruit Tree Planting Foundation and Sea Shepherd. It is still early days for Big Eyes Coin (BIG), with the future having much to hold.
