Binance Coin, Bitcoin Cash, And Big Eyes Coin – These Tokens Will Help Usher In A New Era Once The Crypto Winter Subsides

Generally, we associate certain conditions with winter. When autumn gives way to winter, we know what to expect. A pleasant breeze may be replaced by freezing winds. The days become shorter, and nights become longer gradually. The season tends to last for a few months; it could be two or three months in some areas and much longer in others. Now that we've touched upon the traits of winter, we can comprehend why the latest cryptocurrency crash was labelled the "crypto winter."
The future appeared dark, and there was considerable doom and gloom in the market. The naysayers are not culpable since more than two trillion dollars were lost in weeks. Fortunately, there are platforms like the three we'll discuss in the passages below. As long as we've got tokens like Binance Coin (BNB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG), there is hope for the industry.
The Future of Crypto: Binance Coin (BNB)
So much good has come from Binance in the last five years. Since its release in 2017, BNB has added more than just a token to the market. Binance is currently the biggest cryptocurrency exchange globally. The network boasts an array of solutions, including Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Binance Chain, Trust Wallet, and so on. BNB employs blockchain technology to provide a host of services.
The network aims to catapult cryptocurrency and allow digital assets to spearhead financial activity in the future. Even the name Binance is a sign of their mode of operation: Binance is a merger of the terms Binary and Finance. Based on its success since its inception, there is simply no stopping BNB. The company is focused on innovating, and its drive for constant development has allowed them to grow and establish itself as the market leader in more than one discipline.
Cash In Hand: Bitcoin Cash (BCH)
Not to be confused with the original Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash is a separate entity. A peer-to-peer (P2P) electronic cash system, BCH has aspirations of becoming a platform that supports expedited payments, micro fees, high transaction output (big block), and privacy.
Imagine a scenario where dollars change hands when a transaction is performed. Likewise, Bitcoin Cash users can send payments directly from their wallet to another user. Direct transfer is possible because BCH is a permissionless, decentralized platform, which means it does not require third-party intervention. No banks, not even the government is involved in the process.
Big Charity: Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Binance and Bitcoin Cash are known entities you can bank on. Although it is an emerging token, we believe that Big Eyes Coin is a unique proposition that users can depend on. The community token will enable users to move their wealth into the decentralized finance (DeFi) sphere. Token holders will be helping in the preservation of the oceans simultaneously with increasing their wealth. BIG's charitable aspect is possible because a percentage of each transaction will be allocated to a welfare wallet. Users can also utilize non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and enjoy exclusive content on the platform.
Tokenomics
The pertinent details of Big Eyes’ token distribution are listed below:
- Total: 200 billion
- Presale: 140 billion
- Exchanges: 40 billion
- Charity: 10 billion
- Marketing: 10 billion
To Conclude
When the market collapsed, it may have appeared like the end of cryptocurrency. In the immediate aftermath of the event, there was little to no hope. However, with new tokens like BIG entering the market, developers and users are hoping for a brighter future.
Use promo code SUSHI621 for additional tokens with every purchase!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.