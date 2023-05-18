Binance Lists 2023’s Leading Meme Coins, Is Big Eyes Coin Next? Ethereum Dev Faces Charges

With its presale end date around the corner, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has lowered its prices to allow hesitant onlookers one last chance to jump on the boat before it possibly joins other leading meme coins on Binance. Since just last week Binance listed Pepe Coin and Floki Inu, making it a lucrative space for any hopeful meme token. Meanwhile, an Ethereum developer faces export bans after violating sanctions on North Korea.
Binance Lists Leading Meme Coins
Last week, Binance listed two leading meme coins, Pepe ($PEPE) and Floki ($FLOKI), in its Innovation Zone. This listing has generated excitement and talk within these tokens’ respective communities, as traders can now trade these coins in various pairs, with deposits open and withdrawals available soon.
The decision to list Pepe and Floki demonstrates the growing impact of meme coins in the DeFi space. Floki Inu, inspired by Elon Musk's tweet, has become the market's third most popular meme token, while Pepe coin competes with the current market's abundance of Doge-based meme coins.
This move shows Binance’s commitment to providing a diverse range of crypto products and services to its global user base and emphasises just how big meme tokens can become in today's crypto landscape.
Big Eyes Coin: Community Meme Token Nears Launch
After 13 rounds of presale, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has finally announced its token launch date. The presale will end on June 3rd and the token will launch on June 15th, which only leaves a short window of time open for anyone still on the fence about investing in the project. And it’s also worth mentioning that Big Eyes Coin is selling $BIG at stage 3 prices for the remainder of the presale, which means that $BIG is now selling at a fraction of a cent at $0.00017.
What sets Big Eyes Coin apart from other leading meme coins is its complete focus on community as the backbone of the project. It applies a strict “holders before anyone else” motto to its features, an example of which is dedicating 90% of the token supply to the community. And that gives holders the final word when it comes to decision-making. Another community-empowering feature will be the NFT collection which acts as an owners’ club by providing access to exclusive events and content.
The dev team has a few more things in store for the future to keep the ecosystem from growing stale, and one of those things is the casino which will enable play-to-earn games. $BIG will be the utility token for the casino, as well as the entire Big Eyes Coin ecosystem.
Ethereum Blockchain Developer Banned From Export
The United States Department of Commerce has imposed a 10-year export privilege ban on Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith, who is serving a five-year prison sentence for violating sanctions by providing unauthorised services to North Korea.
The ban restricts his participation in international trade until 2032. Griffith shared technical information that could aid in money laundering and evading sanctions. He received a prison sentence, supervised release, and financial penalties.
The ban revokes his export privileges, limiting his involvement with regulated commodities, software, and technology. Despite initially being denied bail, Griffith was later granted a bond order. He filed a motion to dismiss the charges, claiming that the information he shared was publicly available.
After Binance’s listing of these two leading meme coins, our hopes for Big Eyes Coin to be listed beside them have been raised. Especially now with us being so close to
the release date. Big Eyes Coin is threatening to blow competitors out of the water, and we’re excited to see how things will be when the dust settles. However, with such a short time window left in presale, there’s no room for hesitation left. This means we must quickly if we want a piece of this pie when it’s served this coming June.
