Binance Referral Code: 19353855 ($100 Bonus + Discounts)

November 29: Over the years, Binance has been able to stand out by making a name for itself among the several crypto exchange platforms. It has grown from a promising crypto platform into a well-known platform where people can carry out all their crypto-related financial exchanges.
>>> Click Here to Sign Up and Get a $100 Welcome Bonus
Using Binance has a lot of benefits which include so many packages that users can enjoy, one such is the Binance bonus referral code. The Binance sign-up referral code is another way to earn additional income on the platform. Also, rewards and percentages are given to customers who use the Binance referral program.
If you want to learn more about this referral program and how users can earn through their referral ID, then this article is for you. Hop in with me!
What is Binance Referral Code all about?
Customers can use this referral code 19353855 if they want to get on the Binance platform and enjoy an amazing signup bonus.
>>> Click Here to Sign Up and Get a $100 Welcome Bonus
Upon registration, new users would receive 25% cash back of their registration money. So, Binance allows you to make more income for yourself by sharing your referral code with loved ones and friends; when they use it, you earn 50% trading fees.
Binance Exchange - How to Sign up?
Sign up on the Binance Exchange platform by following these simple steps:
- Head on to the Binance official website, or download the app; the Binance app supports both android and iOS users.
- Submit all the necessary information spelled out on the registration page.
- Next, Click on the "Create Account button to register.
- Wait for a confirmation email to be sent to your email address.
- Enter the referral code 19353855 as your sign-up referral code.
- Remember to confirm your email; when that is done, you can start trading crypto and unlock all the bonuses liked out for you.
How the Binance Referral Program Work: All You Need to Know
One of the benefits is that there are no limits to the number of referrals users can have; you get to chart the course of how far you want your referral link to go in terms of how many people you want using your code and the kickbacks you give your referrals.
Users can go to the referral page section on their Profile and click on "Generate code'' and get the referral code they can share with people.
New users who want to sign up can use their referral code, and after the registration and the account are successfully created, they can, in turn, generate their referral code. They can also share it with new users.
For every new referral you get, you will earn 20% of your trading fees. Look at it this way: if a user trades with $200, the commission would be $40. So, imagine how much you would make if many people used your referral code.
Binance also expects users to give some kickback amount to their referrals. So, a user might choose to kick back 5% or 10% of the said amount back to the downlines, so it's a win-win situation for both of them.
Binance Referral Bonus
As a new user, you are entitled to a welcome offer bonus of $100 or its equivalents in the currency you use, which Binance uses to welcome you to their platform.
Terms and Conditions
Note that you are only eligible for this offer when you register using an affiliate link only, not a referral code, and new users must finish up a series of tasks allocated to them within seven days if you want to enjoy your welcome bonus rewards.
Go to the Binance Reward Center on your account and redeem the $5 voucher available. Then complete a series of tasks to earn more. You have three welcome bonus packages to earn from, $5, $50, and $45 making it a total of $100 cash-back vouchers.
Become an Affiliate with the Binance Affiliate Program
How about having another way of earning extra crypto from the Binance platform? That is what the affiliate program is about. It offers up to 50% commission. When you refer people using your unique referral code, you get free crypto in your wallet.
To qualify to become an affiliate, the user must have built their following network to the point that they have a lot of followers on the platform. Binance would not approve of anyone who doesn't have a large following because they want to be sure you can invite as many people as possible.
Binance Compared to Coinbase
Amongst many cryptocurrencies exchanges in the world, Binance and Coinbase fall into the category of the largest platforms in recent times; however, there are some unique differences between them such, With Coinbase, you can only deposit smaller amounts at a time, but not Binance, Binance offers greater investments and trading opportunities.
Binance Exchange Platform
- Fees are lower
- Users can perform as much trading as possible
- Supports a higher number of cryptocurrencies
- It has a different version for US users
Coinbase Exchange Platform
- Fees are Higher
- Simple to navigate
- Operates personal digital wallet
- It has a limit to the number of cryptocurrencies it supports due to its strict varying procedures
Binance Compared to Huobi
Both Huobi and Binance are among the top cryptocurrencies platform in the world with different tokens they offer; while Huobi offers high-ranking tokens on their trading platform, Binance offers Bitcoin as its token of exchange.
Binance Exchange Platforms
- Higher rating
- Offers Bitcoin as a token
- Lower fees
- More educational and analytical information is available.
Huobi Exchange Platforms
- Requires much more trading investments
- It gives more tasks to complete
- Higher welcome bonus
- Supports more coins on its platform
Wrapping Up
Binance is a very good platform for crypto exchange. Suppose you are looking into a more stable market. In that case, you can always rely on the Binance platform for all your transactions, there are lots of benefits for customers to earn a commission, discounts, and rewards for themselves by engaging in many of their many services and signing up on the platform with a referral code is the first step.
>>> Click Here to Sign Up and Get a $100 Welcome Bonus
Binance gives both the referrer and referral the opportunity to earn; In contrast, the referrer gets a commission from the trading fees of each downline; the referral can enjoy a kickback from their referer.
So, waste no time; join the number of people enjoying the goodies from Binance, and register using this Binance referral code 19353855, and you will be glad you did.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.