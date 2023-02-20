Binance Referral Code: D7YQPAYQ (Claim 2023 Exclusive Bonus)

New Delhi (India), February 20: The Binance referral code is D7YQPAYQ, using this referral code you will get a free sign up bonus and discount on trading fees. Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows you to buy, sell, and store cryptocurrencies.
Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that allows users to buy, sell, and trade a wide variety of digital currencies. It was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao and is headquartered in Malta, although it has since expanded its operations around the world.
Binance has quickly become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with a daily trading volume that frequently exceeds billions of dollars. It offers a user-friendly interface, low trading fees, and a wide range of features and tools that are designed to help users maximize their trading profits.
What is Binance Referral Code?
The Binance Referral code is a unique code: D7YQPAYQ. It is with this referral code that you can join Binance app.
D7YQPAYQ is Binance app referral code. You will receive an unlimited discount on trading fees by applying the code. Also earn up to 40% trading commissions on each successful referral by inviting your friends to sign up with Binance referral code.
About Binance App
Binance is a popular cryptocurrency exchange platform that was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, a Chinese-Canadian programmer and entrepreneur. The company is headquartered in Malta, a popular destination for cryptocurrency exchanges and other blockchain-related businesses due to its favorable regulatory environment.
Binance has quickly become one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, with a daily trading volume that frequently exceeds billions of dollars. As of 2021, Binance reportedly has over 13 million registered users in more than 190 countries and regions worldwide.
One of the reasons for Binance's success is its commitment to providing a user-friendly interface and a wide range of features and tools that are designed to help users maximize their trading profits. The platform supports a wide variety of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, and many others, as well as fiat currencies like USD, EUR, and GBP.
Binance's trading fees are also among the lowest in the industry, with fees ranging from 0.1% to 0.02% depending on the trading volume and the user's Binance Coin (BNB) balance. In addition, Binance offers a variety of other products and services, including a crypto wallet, a decentralized exchange, a savings platform, and even its own cryptocurrency, called Binance Coin (BNB).
Binance's crypto wallet allows users to securely store their digital assets on the platform, while the decentralized exchange (DEX) allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a centralized intermediary. The savings platform, called Binance Earn, offers a range of cryptocurrency savings and investment products that allow users to earn interest on their holdings, while Binance Launchpad is a platform for supporting new cryptocurrency projects and Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs).
One of the key features of Binance is its advanced trading tools and features, which are designed to help users make informed trading decisions and maximize their profits. These include trading charts and technical indicators, real-time market data and news, and a range of order types such as limit orders, market orders, and stop orders.
Binance also has a range of security features to protect users' funds and personal information. These include two-factor authentication, anti-phishing measures, and a Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) that is used to cover any losses in the event of a security breach or other unforeseen event.
Binance has also been expanding its services in recent years to include support for other blockchain-related businesses and projects. For example, Binance has launched a blockchain platform called Binance Smart Chain, which is designed to support decentralized applications (dApps) and other blockchain-based projects. Binance has also launched a cryptocurrency payment card called Binance Card, which allows users to spend their digital assets at merchants that accept Visa cards.
How to Register on Binance & Apply Referral Code?
Step 1: Go to the Binance website and click on the "Register" button in the top right corner of the page.
Step 2: Enter your email address and create a password for your account. Make sure to choose a strong password that is difficult to guess and includes a combination of letters, numbers, and special characters.
Step 3: Agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy by checking the boxes next to each one.
Step 4: Complete the security verification by solving the puzzle or entering the verification code sent to your email address.
Step 5: After completing the security verification, you will be taken to the Binance dashboard. From here, click on the user icon in the top right corner and select "Account" from the dropdown menu.
Step 6: Click on "Referral Program" in the left-hand menu and enter the referral code in the "Enter referral ID" field.
Step 7: Click on "Register" to complete the registration process.
Step 8: Once you have completed the registration process, you can begin using Binance to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies.
