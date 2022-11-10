Binocs launches crypto portfolio tracking for Australian crypto investors

Cryptocurrency is gaining momentum in Australia and with an added number of Australian investors and traders, the Australian Tax Office, and ATO has laid down rules and regulations regarding the taxation of crypto gains and transactions.
Why do you need crypto tax solution software in Australia?
Crypto gains and losses are subject to Capital Gains Tax in Australia. The income is considered with the Income Tax Return and tax is paid on the net overall gains. Even though crypto gains are considered Capital Gains Tax, there is no separate tax slab called Capital Gains Tax. The gains are eventually subject to Income Tax and you need to pay tax on the net overall gains observed.
And this can get confusing, rightly so. To understand the tax head the transactions come under but to tax it under a separate category can be time-consuming. But with Binocs, users can simply sync their transactions on the app and let the software calculate the crypto tax liability for all transactions.
What is the Capital Gains Tax rate in Australia?
The income tax rate depends on the total income you’ve made in that financial year inclusive of all gains, capital, and income gains in AUD:
Tax rate
Taxable income
Nil
0 - $18,200
19c for each $1 over $18,200
$18,201 - $45,000
$5092 plus 32.5c for each $1 over $45,000
$45,001 - $120,000
$29,467 plus 37c for each $1 over $120,000
$120,001 - $180,000
$51,667 plus 35c for each $1 over $180,000
$180,001 and over
How to Calculate Crypto Capital Gains and Losses
As a trader or investor in Australia, you need to calculate the Capital Gains Tax on your crypto transactions the same way you would for any other regular asset.
A capital gain is observed when you sell an asset for more than you have bought it for. Subsequently, a capital loss occurs when you sell an asset for less than what you bought it for.
But to know your capital gain or loss you first need to know how to calculate your cost basis. The cost Basis is the cost you paid in AUD to acquire the crypto asset. Very similar to the buy price of a regular asset.
Once you know the cost basis for your crypto asset, subtract that from the sale price of the crypto.
Cost Basis = Cost of Acquisition for Crypto Asset + Fees Paid
How does Binocs work?
Binocs is a one-stop solution for all things crypto tax related. Whether you need to sync your transactions from an exchange or if you’ve stored your crypto assets on a wallet, users need to integrate those transactions on Binocs via API or CSV formats and let the software calculate the taxes accurately keeping in mind Australian rules and guidelines.
You can then download your tax report or share it with your tax consultant once you file for your overall income tax return.
Does Binocs offer any more features?
Yes! Crypto portfolio tracking under one roof.
Traders and investors can have a comprehensive view of their entire crypto portfolio on a single unified platform. Whether the holdings include crypto coins or open positions in margin trading, the portfolio tracking view helps users understand the diversification of their portfolio and how their portfolio is doing.
Portfolio tracking also helps understand the risk your trades are exposed to and how to minimise risks and reduce taxes by taking some additional steps.
With a tracker, users can manage their crypto portfolios, and understand their realised and unrealised gains and losses and the overall diversification of their portfolio. A cryptocurrency tracker will improve your trading and investment journey and help you make better decisions.
Not only that, a crypto portfolio tracker will compare your portfolio to the benchmark returns and see how your investments have performed in relation to the large-cap crypto tokens.
Features and advantages of Binocs
- Integrated with 100+ exchanges, 50+ wallets and 20+ smart contracts
Whether you have multiple accounts on different exchanges or different wallets, you can integrate all your accounts on Binocs and combine all the transactions to calculate your net tax liability. The process to add your accounts is also extremely efficient, with just a few clicks and that’s it.
- Accurate Transaction Entries
While importing the data from different exchanges and wallets, the accuracy offered by Binocs is top-notch. The software is also able to detect double-entry ledger systems and missing transactions. This not only reduces the manual labour to cross-check the transactions but also helps in calculating the true fair value of the net taxable amount.
- Supports Multiple Transactions
Buy, Sell, Stake, USDT, P2P, Margin, Rewards, Stakes, Swaps, and a plethora of transactions are supported on Binocs. Once an investor imports their data on Binocs, they can rest assured the software will handle all the transaction details for them.
- Manage and control the crypto portfolio
Till now, we’ve spoken about the taxation side of features on Binocs. But Binocs also offers the feature of tracking an entire crypto portfolio from just one platform. Users can get an overall view of their total portfolio holdings across their wallets and accounts. Users no longer need to switch between applications to know their portfolio standings. It can all be accessed via Binocs.
