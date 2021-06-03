Binomo India website and app review - Is it legal and reliable?

For those who have just entered the online business and for experienced ones, we prepared a www.binomo.com review. It is a well-known online trading platform in India. Using it you can learn and trade in currencies, commodities or precious metals (such as gold and silver), and in case of success - get an additional income. In this article you can find information on how to use the platform, but keep in mind that here you can't play, because Binomo is not a game.
What is Binomo Trading?
On the Binomo website, you make a real forecast whether an asset you choose will gain in value or lose in the period you specify (with no fakes). If it is correct, the amount you gain will be credited to your account. If it is wrong, you will lose the amount you invested in. Note that trading on Binomo is safe and frank to the traders.
Is Binomo legal in India?
Binomo is legal in India and ensures its reliability, service quality and transparency being a member of the International Finance Commission (IFC). Binomo has also passed the VerifyMy Trade (VMT) audit conducted by the IFC and received its quality certificate. In addition, the platform won the AIR Awards which is a global prize for excellences in global finance and global economy. In India www.binomo.com has been used since 2018 and is safe for trading.
Binomo Login and Sign Up
To create a Binomo account, you can follow the steps below:
● Go to the website: https://binomo.com/.
● Click "Sign in" in the upper right corner.
● Type in your email address.
● Create a password.
● Choose the currency you want to use in your account.
Note! It is not possible to change account currency after registration.
● Read and accept the Customer Agreement and Privacy Policy.
● Click on "Create account".
Also you may use your Facebook or Google accounts to login
Binomo Tutorial
After signing up, each user is offered a Binomo demo account. Virtual 1000$ is deposited into the demo account and can only be used for practice purposes - some kind of a Binomo education. There is also a section that offers strategies and free training content for you to learn how to trade on the Binomo - good for beginners as well as experienced traders. Please keep in mind that no strategy can guarantee the profit.
Whenever you have a question, you can always visit the Binomo help center (FAQs) and find answers to your questions by reading the articles found there.
Binomo Deposit
Binomo deposit options are diverse in India. To make a deposit you can use one of these popular payment methods: NetBanking, UPI, PayTm, Indian exchanger, GlobePay. The Binomo trading platform does not charge commission for depositing, but there may be a commission for the transfer of funds from the payment system that you use to make deposits.
Binomo Withdrawal
The Binomo trading platform does not charge commission for withdrawals as well, but don’t forget about the possible commissions from the payment systems. You can use debit cards or e-wallets to withdraw your earnings on Binomo. Withdrawal of funds takes from a few minutes to 3 days or more, depending on the type of account and the chosen payment system.
Download the Binomo App
Binomo has got a solution: what to do if you want to continue trading everywhere you are. This solution is the Binomo app. The application can be downloaded on your device by visiting the Google Play Store or Apple store on your phone or tablet.
Note! If you are an Android user and having troubles downloading the application from the Play Store, you can try to download the Binomo apk from this link: https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.
Results
So, traders can study the strategies on the site, benefit from virtual training materials and increase their skills with the demo account. On Binomo, in the case of successful investments, it’s possible to get additional income. What is necessary not to forget, that while trading there is always a risk of losing some or all your deposit. There is no place for scarm, the Binomo platform is for real trading.