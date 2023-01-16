Biohacking tools to live until 100

Biohacking is the latest buzzword in the field of health and well-being worldwide. Wondering what it is?
Well, biohacking is not a new concept. It's something humans have been practicing for ages.
Whether you realize it or not, you may already be doing biohacking in some way or another.
If you meditate in the morning or you’re looking for improved sleep, a better metabolism, reduced pain and inflammation, and to feel better mentally and physically, you’re using biohacks to improve your body functions.
Biohacking is making changes in your body by using science, biology, and self-experimentation to optimize performance and health. Similar to a hacker who changes computer information or programs, you try to modify your body’s program through stimuli.
How does biohacking work?
Human performance is determined by two factors: the body and the mind. Most of us have no clue what is going on inside our bodies and have no control over our minds or brain functions. Once you start understanding the operational mechanisms of your body and mind, you will be able to control or manipulate them to improve your performance.
It can be achieved by making simple lifestyle modifications like consuming a balanced diet, modifying sleeping patterns or your training schedule, and supplementation. Making these modifications to your body can help you improve your health and longevity.
Dave Asprey, the father of biohacking and the founder of Bulletproof Coffee, believes he will live up to 150 years or more by improving his body functions. Biohacking experts agree to this.
To increase longevity, people are doing things like intermittent fasting, playing brain games, genome testing, high-tech scans, taking anti-aging supplements, etc. Believe it or not, these things are working out for people.
Researchers discovered that playing brain games increases cognitive ability. As we age, our cognition starts to deteriorate, making us more susceptible to neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's and dementia, and therefore, our chance of mortality increases.
But regularly engaging in activities that challenge memory and cognitive awareness may reduce the risk of age-related cognitive diseases and enhance cognitive processing speed as we age.
How do I start biohacking?
There are various approaches and methods of biohacking. Experiment and practice things that work best for your body and fit your everyday life. See what makes you feel better mentally, physically, and beyond.
To begin biohacking, focus on your body, diet, and exercise. You can also start using biohacking tools such as fitness bands to track the way you operate.
Over time, all these practices together can improve long-term health, but with most biohacking practices, you also feel some of the benefits right away, such as after using pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) therapy.
The main benefits include relieving chronic pain, recovering from workouts, deepening your meditations, and experiencing full body (and mind) relaxation.
The trend is constantly evolving through tech gadgets. To incorporate biohacking practices into your daily life, you should consider using biohacking tools.
Here are six biohacking tools that will help you live longer.
1. Metabolic tracking device
It's a device you breathe into, and it will tell you exactly how much carbs or fat has just been burnt with the exercise based on your CO2 levels. It can also tell how much energy the food you ate generated. A few benefits of using metabolic trackers are as follows:
- Gives tailored nutrition and sports recommendations based on your metabolism.
This prevents wasting time with random diets or activities.
- Gives your prescribed macros for the day (carbs, protein, and fat) based on your score in the morning. Helps to see what your body needs to be fuelled well.
- Tells you if you need more food before a workout and allows you to track in real-time how flexible your metabolism is in terms of how it’s processing your food.
2. Glucose monitor
The device monitors how insulin and blood sugar react to the food you eat. It connects to an application and shows how different meals spike blood sugar, thus helping you maintain its levels. The benefits of using a glucose monitor are as follows:
- Monitors your blood glucose levels throughout the day and night.
- Helps patients with diabetes maintain their blood sugar close to the normal range.
- Helps detect prediabetes.
3. Calorie tracker
A calorie tracker allows you to record the calorie (or kilojoule) value of every food and drink you consume each day. According to research, individuals who track their calories lose more weight and are more likely to keep the weight off in the long run. You can find many websites and applications that help you log your meals and track your intake. The benefits of counting your calories are as follows:
- Promotes weight loss
- Helps you know the eating patterns that you may need to change.
- Helps you make better food choices and pay attention to portion control.
4. PEMF device
PEMF is a safe and non-invasive biohacking treatment that provides numerous health benefits to improve your quality of life. It uses waves of low-level electromagnetic radiation to pass through your skin and penetrate deep into muscles and bones. It even stimulates organs to activate the cell’s energy and encourage its natural repair mechanisms. Thus, it heals damaged tissues and relieves chronic pain.
PEMF therapy has several health benefits, such as:
- Promotes faster bone healing
- Improves blood circulation
- Helps regenerate parts of the liver that have been removed
- Reduces pain from arthritis
- Treats migraine headaches
- Treats chronic Lyme disease
- Improves blood flow and circulation
- Fastens recovery time
- Promotes natural healing processes
- Reduces inflammation
- Reduces stress and anxiety
- Promotes wellness
- Strengthens the immune system
- Improves sleep
- Increases physical energy
PEMF machine is a biohacking tool that is worth spending.
5. Meditation tools
These tools are designed to track your progress and keep the focus on your practice by reducing outside distractions. They are available as meditation chairs, cushions, muse headbands, oil diffusers, etc.
The benefits of using meditation tools are as follows:
- Helps you keep a steady meditation practice
- Keeps your mind calm when you meditate
- Keeps you comfortable while meditating
6. Sleep-tracking ring
This wearable gadget has been designed to track how much sleep you get each day. The ring automatically detects when you fall asleep and when you wake up. It provides your sleep duration statistics. The benefits of using a sleep-tracking ring are as follows:
- Helps in providing proper restorative sleep
- Boosts your overall physical and mental performance
Conclusion
In today's hypercompetitive world, being able to optimize one's performance is essential for success. People want to live longer lives, and biohacking tools are tech's way of helping them get there.
But mind you, just buying these things is not enough. You must make it a habit and a priority. It's all about self-improvement, and there are countless ways to incorporate biohacking techniques into your eveyday routine; you just need to figure out what works best for you.
Stay safe, stay healthy!