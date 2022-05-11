Biryani b box proves that business investment is an asset and not a liability

These days people crave affordable yet tasty food and catering to which many food businesses in the industry have started selling pocket-friendly luscious meals. The market is full of investors who are waiting to invest in a business that is keeping up with the new trends. Staying up to date with the new changes is important to survive in this ever-evolving cut-throat industry because, at the end of the day, every investor would want to invest in a business that is an asset and not a liability. One such brand that uses cutting-edge technology and makes sure to provide its customers with fresh delicious food is ‘Biryani b box’.
If you are someone who wants to enjoy mouthwatering handi biryani at an affordable price then the Biyani b box is the one you should go for. The brand's sole purpose is to serve its customers with authentic biryani at a reasonable rate and are committed to delivering good quality fresh food. The food venture was started on March 18, 2018, by a team of five budding entrepreneurs- Shahid, Hamid, Abid, Vaibhav Patel, and Aqib Bhatt. Within a very short span of time, they have achieved a decent amount of success and this could be testified by the fact that they have successfully opened six outlets in Pune and have sold biryani worth INR 4.75 crores. Further, for the expansion and growth of their brand, they are leaving no stones unturned. With the Navalakha group of industries, the brand has successfully raised funds of INR 2 crores; 1 crore as equity funds, and 1 crore as debt. Apart from Biryani b box, they also have a second brand called ‘B box wraps’ that sell the most luscious wraps ever.
One might be aware of the success of the brand but what most of the people are not aware is that behind this success, was a fair share of struggle. The founders started the brand in a small 1RK flat with just a capital of INR 1.4 lakhs. With their sheer hard work and consistency, they did make a name for themselves in the market but maintaining that name became difficult for them when the world was hit by a global Pandemic and the whole country went under lockdown. People were avoiding outside food and due to that the brand's sales became stagnant, as a result, they ran out of funds. However, they did not give up, the founders went to every extent to save the brand. They even sold their personal belongings like cars, televisions, etc just to keep the brand alive. They prioritized the brand and left everything on the leap of faith and their constant efforts made their return to the industry with a bang.
Talking about the brand and the market, the founder stated, “What makes us stand out in the industry is that we always keep a quality check on our food items and we make sure to use the most expensive ingredients including spices, products, etc. We want to be known for our authenticity and to maintain our uniqueness we use certain ingredients that give our food a one-of-a-kind taste. Also, keeping in head the environmental needs, we ensure that no plastic cutlery is used and even our packaging is plastic-free.
The company’s only motive is to provide the consumers with the finest quality food and for that, currently, they are planning to use the capital in increasing their footprints in Pune and Mumbai. In the future, they have planned to expand themselves to 10 new cities, and with that, they are also planning to launch a new brand ‘B box meals’. The new brand will be selling boxes starting at just Rs.69. After touching these desired milestones, the company intends to spread itself in more countries by having more associate partners on board.