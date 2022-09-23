Bitcoin Back On The Rise? How Does This Affect New Projects Like Big Eyes Coin?

The crypto market has been on an unpredictable ride this year, from slowing dipping to a complete crash, to rising again. As we enter Q4, it is difficult to predict how the market will take a turn. Bitcoin (BTC) is the largest cryptocurrency in the market and many crypto enthusiasts often use BTC’s value to equate the situation of the market. For example, if Bitcoin is on the decline, they will see the general market to be on the decline, but if BTC is doing well, then the market is doing well. This is a common way for users to understand the market. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is on a slow recovery as it is currently worth $22,300 which is a rise from approximately $18,500 a few days ago. But what does this mean for new crypto projects like Big Eyes (BIG)?
The Impact Of Bitcoin (BTC)
As Bitcoin is the largest and most popular cryptocurrency in the world, there is no doubt that Bitcoin has a large impact on the market as a whole. From influencing other cryptocurrencies and projects to crypto users and investors, Bitcoin plays a large role in the crypto community.
Bitcoin is also the oldest cryptocurrency to exist as it was the first to be created and is essentially the reason the crypto market exists. Launched in 2009, it is now over a decade old yet is still the most influential. But how exactly does it influence the crypto community?
As mentioned above, many crypto users will determine how well the general market is doing based on the current value of BTC. If it is low, the general market is not doing great which can influence some users to ‘buy the dip’, whilst steering other investors away for the time being. Furthermore, if BTC is at a high, then the general market can be considered to be doing exceptionally well, suggesting that it may grow further.
Furthermore, Bitcoin also has an influence on other cryptocurrencies, whether it be directly or indirectly. Many new crypto projects aspire to be like Bitcoin and reach similar levels of success. One example of this is Big Eyes.
What Is Big Eyes (BIG)?
Big Eyes is a new crypto project to enter the market and is currently in presale. Big Eyes is a meme coin that also focuses on decentralised finance. DeFi is the idea of individuals having power and control over their funds and finances. Essentially, users can make purchases and transactions without the need for a third party such as a bank. Additionally, this is available to all individuals as there is no need for any paperwork or personal information.
As the original cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is what brought forward the idea of DeFi as it allowed users to trade digital currencies by themselves, giving them complete control and not needing authorisation from a government party. However, as years have gone on, crypto projects such as Big Eyes takes DeFi one step further with ‘Big Eyes Swap’. This will be a part of the Big Eye’s ecosystem in which tutorials and how-to guides will help simplify the idea of DeFi and make it more accessible to individuals worldwide as it can be quite daunting.
Big Eyes has a lot to offer and as it is currently in presale, token fees are low. However, it is important to conduct further research before making any crypto-related decisions due to the unpredictability of the market.
