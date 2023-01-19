Bitcoin Mining Simulator, RollerCoin Sets the Pace for Innovation

New Delhi (India), January 18: Cryptocurrency has changed the world for the better. Although many are yet to embrace it and its instantaneous development, the crypto space keeps expanding against all odds. Undoubtedly, Bitcoin ushered in a new age that gave rise to further innovations in the crypto space.
It is no wonder Bitcoin seems the foremost choice by many inventors for computer simulation. Bitcoin mining is a process whereby a large number of computers in data centers are utilized to resolve highly cryptographic puzzles. By doing so, transactions are verified, and thus, new coins are issued.
The animation model is a replica of a virtual world where users can build their virtual data center and start mining Bitcoin. In 2018, RollerCoin originated to swiftly become the number one platform for virtual mining of free crypto. To clarify, online mining simulators have been in existence since the inception of Bitcoin, still and all, RollerCoin brought it to the center stage with its simplified and modified design.
Not to mention, in the new era of Play2Earn (P2E), RollerCoin was quick to incorporate the latest technology so its players on the platform are presented with an avalanche of ways to earn. The basics of the earning starts with its referral program where players can receive up to 25% from referral’s profit and 15% from in-game purchases.
The intriguing fact about RollerCoin is that it offers its users a platform to learn the complexities of real crypto mining. Specifically, RollerCoin is a virtual Bitcoin mining game where users can compete against friends to mine BTC.
It added multi-mining to the RollerCoin game, such as Ethereum, Dogecoin, or Rollertoken (RLT) in 2020. With its over 1.8 million community, RollerCoin keeps rolling out new exciting games for its users, new art contests, season pass and a community marketplace that is set to launch soon.
The concept of its mining system takes the construct of the typical Bitcoin mining but in a less sophisticated blockchain and processing algorithms. Basically, RollerCoin lets players test their skills, complete missions, play games to develop their mining empire and undertake tasks.
How RollerCoin Mining Simulator Works
RollerCoin kept it easy and simple and also retained the fun with its streamlined interface that allows users to build and develop their own mining data center — make upgrades and tweaks to improve their mining power. Likewise, compete with friends.
To get going on the platform, new users simply have to either sign up with their Email or Facebook accounts. Next up, make their own RollerCoin character and customize it according to their desire.
Immediately, the setup is complete, they can now play fun side-missions, tasks, and so on. To note, the more powerful a player’s mining power is, the greater their pool share. Even more, to get block rewards, the player has to either withdraw or upgrade their mine to the advanced level.
Mine and Earn BNB With RollerCoin
RollerCoin integrated BNB (Binance Coin) and Matic into its gameplay. Following this, players can build their virtual world around BNB mining and also compete in RollerCoin’s over 10 arcade games to enhance the operation of the developed infrastructure. Players can switch their mining power up to 100% to BNB and accumulate it.
To mine BNB, the player has to convert their hashrate and shift focus to mining BNB which allows them to earn free BNB. At this phase, once the player has acquired enough BNB in their in-game wallet, they can withdraw it to their own Binance wallet to get a free BNB coin.
The good side of it all is that the more games players are able to engage in, the more hashrate they will unlock to use in their mining operation.
Major RollerCoin Platform Interface Changes
The platform made some interface changes to their platform. For instance, the “invite a friend” task is now optional and in Season II, players can get up to 3 rewards without having to finish their tasks.
The event pass has also been made free to claim. To get all these offers, all the player has to do is upgrade their Season pass (upgrades season pass values 865% more than its real cost) which now allows the individual to get bonus power, RLT, and even Miners.
The rules of the gaming power were also altered. Moving forward, the games that were lost do not bring power any longer, rather players will receive the power only when the game is won.
In like manner, the Power percentage for Dr. Hamster was modified to a -50% power reward, and Crypto Hamster was amended to +40% power reward. Similarly, the Event Pass button has been moved to the shop whilst the Marketplace button replaces the RLT token button.
RollerCoin Fostering Innovation
In the future, RollerCoin intends to add new coins to mine in the game with every new season. Additionally, NFT mining features with innovative mechanics will also be included.
While the RollerCoin community is enjoying the Season II: Dark Star, Season III is already in the works. In detail, playing games will even guarantee more rewards with the Drops system. So much that all 10 RollerCoin games will now have an equal chance of giving special drops to players.
Besides, RollerCoin promises a much better gaming experience for players with its upcoming Merge system. Here, Drops will act as the resources a player needs to Upgrade miners by Merging. This means the Merge process will exhaust your drops as it will be generated on the same algorithm as Bitcoin. This, making them more valuable and limited.
Immediately, Drops of a specific type stop dropping from games, their price will instantly increase as well on the Marketplace. Merged miners will appear on the Collection page and also be able to sell their merged miners at a higher price to other players.
The veterans of RollerCoin are not left out in the future plans. The veterans will be able to get their hands on the new feature and test it much earlier than others. Essentially, special Airdrops for players that are on the top of the leaderboard is also in the pipeline.
Speaking of their Marketplace, RollerCoin’s team says they have completed the development of the Marketplace, and are ready to release it, but their economics is not ready yet. They revealed that the Marketplace will be released soon when eventually the economics have some adjustments.
To conclude, RollerCoin came as an explosive game-changer and has thus far amassed the trust of many. Its over 7.7 million monthly visits show that RollerCoin is a popular project among other projects. All in all, RollerCoin remains the first and the largest mining simulator in the industry, and not only that, players can withdraw their crypto mined in the game.
