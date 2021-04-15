BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Demanded a CBI Inquiry into the RTO Scam

Mr Somaiiya says Mr Bajrang kharmate is Mr Vaze of Mr Anil Parab. 13 April, Maharashtra: ,Honorable Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari had written to Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Shree Sanjay Kumar to take action on Bajrang Kharmate another Vaze of Minister Anil Parab who is a mafia and extorts money from common citizens of our country on behalf of Anil Parab.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday alleged that a CBI inquiry against parab, Kharmate,Dhakne and fraud in the Rs 500 crore corruption scam. He tweeted a video in which he said,”There is a corruption scam of crores of rupees on Maharashtra State Transport Minister Anil Parab, Transport Commissioner Avinash Dhakne and Wardha Deputy RTO Bajrang Kharmate, which includes unethical and illegal transfers in the state RTO department. The CBI should interrogate these officials.”
Taking a dig at the Thackeray Government, he said that “corruption was rampant in the state's RTO transport ministry, Wardha deputies along with Minister Anil Parab, Bajrang Kharmate, raised crores of rupees illegally and distributed among themselves”.
In every 2 months many officers were replaced and from 25-50 lakh to 1 crore was recovered for promotion, he also stated.
All advance money for transfer of 250 Inspectors in the RTO department has been already collected which is in the order of 200 crores for the year 2021 by Bajrang Kharmate.These transfers are expected to be made in the month of May or June. The money for promotions and postings for other cadres has also been collected.
Anil Parab took charge of the State Transport Ministry in January 2020. His name came up in the explosive letter of Sachin Vaze. Since then, there has been a series of allegations in Maharashtra politics. Ever since the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, the demand for a CBI probe on Transport Minister Anil Parab is in full swing.
BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said in an interview that, “ The only job of state transport minister Anil Parab has been to raise funds and make deals by transferring officers.”
According to the news that has been getting viral on social media, it has come to light that the deputy RTO Wardha has collected Rs 200 crore in 2020 for the transfer last year. Kharmate has deposited funds in the order of 200 crores for 2021 this year on behalf of Anil Parab and Avinash Dhakne.The money has been disbursed between these officers and the ministers.
Nashik RTO Bharat Kalaskar working as an agent, collects money on behalf of Avinash Dhakne. On the other hand Bajrang Khamate collected money to cover minister Anil Parab and the commissioner. Jitendra Patil, Deputy Transport Commissioner, is another important wheel in the party.
Kharmate has received all illegal promotions with an incorrect deem date. He is involved in the Deem Date scam. Now he wants another Deemed Date promotion. Mr. Anil Parab wants to please kharmate with deemed date promotion as he has given a lot of money to the minister.
Throughout his service period, Kharmate gained promotion through illegal means and earned huge wealth. Apart from their 2 bungalows, they have 4 LG showrooms and two jewelry showrooms in Pune. He is also the owner of Tanishq Jewellery franchise in Indore.
Bharat Kalaskar as RTO Nashik gets 35 lakhs per month, he gets Rs 50 lakhs for the additional charge of Dhule district. But despite this, his greater greed led to many false accusations against his colleagues and junior officers.
The central government and all the law enforcement agencies of the country should take action against Anil Parab, Avinash Dhakane and Bajrang Kharmate who are in corrupt conduct.
For your information, let us tell you that Bajrang Kharmate has been suspended twice before this. BJP leader and former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya gave information by tweeting that he has written a letter to the Governor of the state and demanded a full investigation into the matter.
Mr Kharmate has been suspended from service and should be dismissed now from service.
