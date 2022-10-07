Blockchain Matters: Rex Teo is On the Rise as One of the Top NFT Creators in the world

Rex Teo has been creating Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and contributing to blockchain technology for years before the NFT hype went full blast in early 2021. Today, he is one of the top NFT creators in Asia with his rare and collectible digital works selling for millions of dollars on the market. In this piece, we’ll look at Rex’s background as a creator and how he used blockchain technology to make sure his work lasts forever through immutability and ownership provenance.
About him
Rex is the founder of the Mutant Ape Kids Club, and is a leading NFT developer in Asia with more than 3 successful series of NFT since the start of the year 2022. He has spoken at some well-known conferences, including Blockchain Summit and SportConnect Summit. He later on co-founded Bored Ape Teen Club which is yet another successful project and received positive feedback from mainly the Asian communities. As evidenced by this, more than 3000 copies of this collection were sold within the first 72 hours which amounts to about 10 million US Dollars. His subsequent collection were minted out within days from release as well.
What Makes Rex Teo's NFTs So Special
What makes Rex's digital collectibles so special is that he always tries to create something new and different each time. “I don't try to be like someone else” he said. It's just me. Rex was born and raised in Singapore, but he developed his creative style from a variety of sources--including anime, video games, and western pop culture--and his work incorporates a sense of both Eastern and Western influences. It's not just one thing I'm doing, he said. His NFT's are worth millions because they are not only a great piece of art but most would see him as a rising star that is soon to.
His achievements
Rex has been featured on Forbes and Bloomberg, and he's a member of the Prestige Crypto Collectors Club where only creators that made it to the Top 500 in All Times Volume are invited. He strives to make his creations rare, beautiful, and accessible to everyone with different income levels. His art has also been displayed at blockchain conferences all around Asia, and it was a crowd’s favourite at Philippines Blockchain Festive held last month. Rex hopes to continue showcasing his art at festivals and other events so that people can see the love that goes into each creation. In 2022, he was awarded the top-notch award of NFT called NFT Creative Awards at MIAMI ArtFest, after receiving multiple positive reviews from leading experts and key industry players.
The M2 collection, a spinoff series under the brand name of MAKC, is one of the most notable NFT initiatives of this year. 5,010 NFTs, 310 characteristics and 10 NFTs with special characteristics and features are included in the collection. Rex Teo once more showed his success in the NFT area with the collection's sold out in less than 48 hours.
His interest in blockchain and crypto
Rex has a passion for blockchain and crypto. He's been involved with various projects and is excited to share his knowledge with the world. Famous for his 3D models, he doesn't shy away from trying out new things, always open to new challenges! He's also a frequent speaker at blockchain events, conferences, and meetups - sharing his insights about how creatives can leverage blockchain technology to get their creations on the market.
Twitter: @rexteo_ups