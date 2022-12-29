Blockchain technology is a decentralized, distributed ledger that stores the record of ownership of digital assets. Any data stored on blockchain is unable to be modified. While blockchain is still largely confined to use in recording and storing transactions for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, proponents of blockchain technology are developing and testing other uses for blockchain.
Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize a wide range of industries, including the education sector. In India, blockchain can be used to improve educational outcomes, streamline administrative processes, and increase transparency and accountability.
One of the main ways in which blockchain could be used in education is by creating a secure, decentralized database of student records. This would enable efficient and tamper-proof management of academic records, eliminating the need for physical transcripts and reducing the risk of fraud or errors in record keeping. It would also make it easier for students to transfer their records between educational institutions, as all of their academic information would be stored in a single, centralized location that could be easily accessed by any authorized party.
Another potential use for blockchain in education is in the verification of degrees and other educational qualifications. Talking on the subject, Dayananda Sagar Institution’s Joint Secretary Mr. Nishan H Sagar shares, “In India, there have been instances of individuals fraudulently claiming to have certain qualifications in order to gain employment. By using blockchain to verify the authenticity of educational qualifications, employers would be able to more easily and accurately verify the credentials of job applicants, helping to prevent this type of fraud.”
In addition to these benefits, blockchain could also be used to create decentralized systems for the distribution of educational materials and resources. This could help to make education more accessible, particularly in rural areas where access to educational resources may be limited. “Blockchain could be used to create a platform for sharing educational videos, lectures, and other resources among students and teachers. This could allow students in remote areas to access the same high-quality educational materials as those in more urban areas, helping to bridge the education gap”, says the Mr. Nishan H Sagar.
Overall, the adoption of blockchain technology in the education system in India has the potential to bring numerous benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced risk of fraud, and increased access to education. It could also help to ensure the integrity of the education system and the qualifications it awards, helping to build trust and confidence in the value of a college degree. As such, it is likely that we will see increased adoption of blockchain in the education sector in India in the coming years, and under the guidance of Mr. Nishan H Sagar, Dayananda Sagar Institutions is positioned to take that leap forward.