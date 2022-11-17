BlockFi the Latest Victim of FTX Bankruptcy – Oryen and IMPT Safe-Bets During Market Turmoil

The crypto market has been unpredictable, with the ongoing bear trends setting the market tone. The current market sentiment even put BlockFi in a tough spot as FTX, the investment partner for their recent loan platform, entered into bankruptcy proceedings.
But does this spell doom on the whole space? Absolutely not! There are still several safe options available for investors to turn into. In this article, we will go through alternatives available to investors looking for a safe bet during this prolonged bear trend, such as Oryen and IMPT.
BlockFi Follows Suit with FTX Bankruptcy
Following the collapse of FTX, BlockFi has limited its activity to a certain extent. Recently, it announced that it would be freezing all withdrawals for investors and restricting new deposits. The lack of clarity has prompted investors to withdraw their funds from BlockFi which caused a lot of issues.
FTX Probes
In the past week, FTX has been involved in a series of legal entanglements that have led to the company filing for bankruptcy. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are looking into whether FTX mishandled customer funds and released information about its financial situation to investors.
Is There a Safe Option for ICO Investors?
The FTX bankruptcy is a grim reminder that the crypto market isn’t always sunshine and rainbows. With this latest development, many investors wonder if any safe investment options are left in the market.
The good news is that safe options are still available for investors who want to invest in cryptocurrencies but avoid risks such as fraud and theft.
Oryen and IMPT are networks that perform consistently in the market despite prevailing market conditions. Oryen has achieved this status by providing investors with a hedge against cryptocurrency volatility. Early investors with Oryen reaped 120% profits as their tokens appreciated significantly. Many market speculators place Oryen among the top 13 crypto to buy right now.
Many investors are currently looking into the protocol that promises high guarantees and returns. Jim Crypto shares his sentiments about the perks of Oryen in his video review.
What Makes Oryen Good?
Oryen is a new, unique protocol that is designed to be responsible for distributing rebase rewards based on a positive rebase formula. This formula rebases rewards every 60 minutes or 24 times daily, making it the fastest-paying auto-staking protocol in the crypto space.
To understand how Oryen works and why it’s different from other protocols, we need to look at how it works. Oryen uses a unique Auto Staking Technic (OAT) protocol. This protocol distributes rebase rewards based on a positive rebase formula.
Summary
It's clear that there are no guarantees in the cryptocurrency market, and lately, big names like BlockFi are going down, making room for new cryptocurrencies. Oryen and IMPT, along with other projects are good examples.
Know more here:
Join Presale: https://presale.oryennetwork.io/register
Website: https://oryennetwork.io/
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.