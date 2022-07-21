BlueRickshaw – crafting the right expansion strategy

BlueRickshaw aims to deepen market penetration and take its range of artisanal products closer to customers.
Launched in 2021 by Akshay Wadhwa and Krishan B Chandak, BlueRickshaw works as a business-to-business (B2B) export platform, connecting small-to-midsize businesses in India with similar businesses across North America.
Krishan is the Chief Technology Officer of the company, with 23 years of experience in the IT industry.
1. What will your market look like in five years? What are your expansion plans?
We are looking at a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of 23 billion which is expected to grow 4X in the next 5 years. Our expansion plans include geographical expansion as well as vertical expansion. We also focused on the use of Artificial intelligence (AI) for a quick verification process for Sellers.
2. What are your per customer acquisition costs? How much is your customer lifetime value?
To acquire a customer we spend 120 USD which is 25 percent of what a normal exporter usually spends and this is due to our partnerships and collaborations. Our customer lifetime value (LTV) period is 7 years and totals up to 40,000 USD approx.
3. What is the revenue structure of BlueRickshaw?
Our net revenue model is basically based on a commission structure. We generally charge 18 percent from the artisans over the products.
Meanwhile, through our invite-only model, we ensure & onboard a trusted and verified set of buyers and suppliers.
4. How much equity and debt has been raised in the past?
We have raised $500,000 in angel funding.
5. How do you know how much money you need and could you scale your business with less?
We need approx 1-1.5 million USD to scale to reach 6 million annual recurring revenue (ARR). We can scale it for less but that will be at the cost of aggressive growth.
6. What do you expect from an investor besides money?
When an angel investor funds your company, you get access to the knowledge your investor has accrued and can use it to grow your own company. This is a win-win for an entrepreneur as they will be able to grow their business and benefit from a bulging book of useful contacts that can really open some doors.
As an entrepreneur, we expect that an investor should help us with mentorship, support system, and hiring the top talent.
7. What are the key metrics your team is focusing on?
There are hundreds of different key performance indicator examples, but there’s no use in measuring all of these. Depending on your business goals, you should track business metrics that really show how your business is doing. BlueRickshaw focuses on:
-Number of transacting users
-Number of buyers/sellers onboarded
-Ticket sizes
-Higher repeat orders/conversions
8. What is your annual investment on technological logistics, on an average? (Give us an approximate figure)
In a Covid-era world, logistics is more important than ever for a brand to survive. The need for robust technology investment is critical. In order to stay competitive in the world, the company's annual investment in technological logistics is 100,00 USD on average.
I believe that we should keep up to date with the latest developments in information systems and communications technology and choose the ones that are right for your business.