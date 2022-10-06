Bluetick Consultants Launches Startup Kickstart Marketing Services

Indore, Madhya Pradesh : A startup journey involves a lot of planning and strategy for making a company a known brand. Brand awareness is the first and foremost step for building a brand name. In this expedition the need for expert marketing services focussed on the needs and goals of the startup are vital. Digital marketing for startups is more intensive work as the company is trying to establish itself in the market, with Bluetick Consultants expertise in this segment the kickstart services plan aims to make the implementation smooth.
Shashank Bakliwal, COO and Cofounder shared insights into the startup marketing services they focus upon, “The biggest outcome a startup looks for is creating brand awareness and lead generation. As a digital marketing agency for startups, we always try to diversify and create a mix of various platforms to reach the right set of audience. Similarly relying on just one or two strategies can limit the growth opportunities. Along with SEO, social media marketing, content marketing and search engine marketing are more focussed on in the initial stage and reevaluated periodically to see the effectiveness.” With multiple platforms available for putting the name out there selecting a good mix is also vital to the strategy.
Digital marketing services provided by Bluetick Consultants is a multistage process, explains Saloni Tapdiya, Co-founder and CTO, “From understanding and identifying the startup's objectives, goals and problem areas to creating a custom plan to achieve the goals set out takes time and resources. Every company is different and so is the marketing plan, Bluetick Consultants do not believe in a one fits all plan. The assessment of the outcome is done regularly and we update our clients on the progress and changes that may be made to reach the final goal. Communication is an important factor when planning the strategy and making changes. The startup and the marketing service providers have to be on the same page about the brand image and messaging going out to the viewers and customers.”
The brand message shared through digital marketing sets the perception of the customers and can help in increasing the brand value when done successfully. With the audience being the judge of how well the company will perform, it is of high importance to portray a clear, approachable and relatable image. The messages shared through the various channels should be in sync to the objectives and goals laid out. Digital marketing of startups lays the foundation for the company to grow upon and with a strong foundation it is very likely that the goals will be within reach.
About Bluetick Consultants
India’s first data-driven storytellers, Bluetick Consultants is a digital marketing company with offices across Indore, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Dubai. Using tools like data-driven analytics, AI, AR and a great sense of humor, at Bluetick Consultants it’s all about getting you that Bluetick Consultants from your customers and audiences online.