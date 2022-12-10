BNB, Polygon, And Big Eyes Coin Are Fantastic Cryptos For The Bear Market

The current climate within the cryptocurrency industry is causing a severe headache for members of the crypto community who depend on crypto activities, such as trading and investing, for their livelihoods.
When the ongoing bear market began in the summer after crypto markets crashed alongside global financial markets, it ushered in an extended crypto market and the longest period of financial uncertainty within the industry.
Now, as we approach the end of the year, it has become more evident that to survive the withering storm, crypto regulars must turn to feasible strategies that can ensure the safety and security of their crypto assets and the continuity of their businesses.
One such strategy emerging within the industry is long-term cryptocurrency investing, and luckily, it has a proven track record in situations like these. With long-term cryptocurrency investing, crypto regulars can rest easy knowing that their portfolios are safe from the realities of the ongoing bear market, which is extreme volatility and negative prices.
However, identifying the right strategy is only half of the problem. To solve the other half, this piece suggests three cryptocurrencies that could make fantastic long-term investments in the current climate. Here's all you need to know about Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Binance Coin (BNB), and Polygon (MATIC).
BNB: The Big One
Just as the name indicates, Binance Coin (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by daily trading volume. The token is central to all crypto operations within the Binance ecosystem, a unique ecosystem of decentralized blockchain-based networks.
Within the Binance ecosystem, Binance Coin (BNB) facilitates crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction, payment fees, trading fee discounts, rewards, and much more. It also plays a major role in Binance’s ecosystem of functionalities, which includes The Binance network includes, the Binance Chain, Binance Smart Chain, Binance Academy, Trust Wallet, and Research projects. All of these features employ the powers of blockchain technology to bring new-age finance to the world.
Due to its status within the cryptocurrency space, Binance Coin (BNB) is listed on various prominent crypto platforms, such as Coinbase, Binance, and Huobi.
Polygon: The Gate To Ethereum
Polygon (MATIC) is a blockchain-based platform within the cryptocurrency industry that just so happens to be the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum (ETH) scaling and infrastructure development. It is an ideal environment within the industry where the creation of functionalities, such as optimistic rollup chains, ZK rollup chains, and stand-alone chains, is possible.
Its native cryptocurrency, MATIC, is central to all operations within its ecosystem. MATIC provides utility and facilitates crypto activities, such as network governance, payment fees, and user interaction within the Polygon ecosystem.
Big Eyes Coin Rushes Through Stage 7 Presale!
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an upcoming Ethereum (ETH) based meme currency that crypto analysts believe could become the next big thing since Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). The token plays an integral role in a crypto project that seeks to lead the advancement and development of the blockchain industry and unravel the myth surrounding Decentralized Applications (dApps). Big Eyes Coin (BIG) boasts several attractive features, such as a massive supply and a lack of transaction taxes.
As the bear market rages on, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the promising altcoins with massive growth potential that could become a valuable long-term cryptocurrency investment. See more information on the token and its native project here.
