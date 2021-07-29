Boddu Naga Lakshmi is a successful YouTuber with impaired vision

Disabilities hinder what a normal human body is capable of. But people's viewpoint about a disabled person hinders his growth more than the disability itself. This is a sad irony that plagues even modern society. Boddu Naga Lakshmi has managed to break free from these shackles that restrict her from doing anything and everything in life. She is visually impaired and still is running a full-fledged YouTube channel where she is loved and respected by her followers. To be of service and to bring smiles to people's faces, is the reason behind her motivation to make YouTube videos every day.
Her encouragement behind the YouTube channel is her brother Adi Reddy, the famous Telugu YouTube creator, film and Big Boss Telugu critic. He has been a constant anchor in Boddu Naga Lakshmi's life and has helped her in every tumultuous time, be it their mother's death, her daily life struggles. Ever since her brother's career took off, their families lives have changed for the better. She is very content with the changes in her life and wishes that they remain the same for as long as possible.
After her brother's marriage, her sister-in-law BondalaKavitha helped her start a new YouTube channel that would feature their cooking recipes and daily happenings in lives. The idea was to present an uncut and realistic view of their lives without adding any filler or phoney content into it. Her channel, Kavitha Naga Vlogs has 143k subscribers and over 3 crore views so far. Their channel has had a great response from day one and has been featured on many English and Telugu websites. Her channel is growing stronger each day with thousands of new visitors joining her channel and supporting her in every possible manner.
Boddu Naga Lakshmi hasn't lost her empathy even after achieving such popularity. She and her brother donated Rs 25000 to the SonuSood Foundation and were invited by SonuSood to inaugurate the oxygen plant in Nellore. She also contributed her five months pension to the noble cause and pledged 25000 rupees for the CM relief fund. She is happy that now she can contribute to society and is always excited to read fan mails, messages and calls that surprise her every day. Boddu Naga Lakshmi is a beautiful example of what a person can achieve with sheer willpower.