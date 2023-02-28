Bodybuilding Vrouwen

Since my post about the natural strength and muscle power of women was a hit, with over two thousand likes on Facebook alone My inbox has been filled with inquiries "How can women exercise or diet?" Here's the solution.
However, before that, it is important to understand the distinctions between men and women into context it is helpful to comprehend the development of sex-related differences. Through the evolution of time the traditional separation of labor between males and women has always existed. Although this might be a reminder of women as passive moms who just stay at home with no physical strength, it is not true. Hunter-gatherer women's activities could in modern times be viewed as the gruelling manual work of a woman. To use the words of the review of this subject:
"...walking often for hours trying to locate or retrieve household items like food water, wood, and food. Women also helped transport butchered game back to camp. Foraging for food often required digging and climbing, bending and stretching, and often involved transporting massive items back back.
Additionally to that, hunter-gatherer mothers frequently needed to carry their kids over long distances. Forager mothers typically carried their child until the time he was around 4 years old and covered upwards of 3000 miles while carrying the infant in their arms, or on the back of her for the time.
Other responsibilities for women of a regular basis included the construction of shelters as well as butchering."
The endurance-based jobs women carried out over a long period of time led to substantial differences in what females and males are the most well-suited to. This is how you can utilize these variations for your benefit.
1. Women benefit from an obscenely fat diet
The women are more efficient at burning fat and use less carbohydrate , and have less protein than males at the same intensity of exercise. Since they use less carbohydrates for fuel, they don't have enough glycogen for carb replenishments.
The differences in the nervous system and hormonal system, such as estrogen, contribute to women's less dependency on glycogen. For instance, t adrenalin, which is a hormone of fight or flight, is more effective in burning weight in women than in men. The most obvious reason can be found in the fact that women typically have a significantly larger percentage of fat than males with the same weight but not just on their bodies, but as well in their muscles and tendons, which is why it makes sense to utilize this as the main source of energy.
In essence, women have a glycogen - and protein-sparing metabolism. This means that women don't require more protein or carbohydrates in their diet as men do to help fuel their workouts.
The lower requirement for carbohydrates allows more calories for fat consumption. Fats can have a positive effect on cardiovascular and hormonal well-being of females. It is generally true that when women consume more calories, consume, the higher levels of testosterone and testosterone they generate. The hormones testosterone and estrogen both are anabolicin contradiction to confusion we hear about estrogen a lot.
Diets with low fat content can reduce the size of breasts, in part likely due to low production of sex hormones, as the levels of estradiol and IGF-1 are strongly associated with the size of breasts in women who don't take the pill to control births.
A high-fat diet could also be simpler to stick to for women than for males. D dietary fat has a 15% higher satisfying for women than males.
Women also don't have to be concerned about negative effects of a high carb diet, excessive fat diet (which aren't that common and I'll keep this for a separate article). Fats do not decrease the insulin sensitivity as significantly in women as they do in men. Estrogen plays a large role here. It assists in keeping inflammation under control, help reduce fat and maintain insulin sensitivity. Reduced inflammation means that polyunsaturated fats, in particular, are less vulnerable to oxidation, and so they have the ability to exert their anabolic effects. Women generally have more healthy metabolisms than men, and also have better body fat distribution.
If you're concerned regarding breast cancer connection between your diet and risk of breast cancer is evident in a few poor epidemiological studies of inactiveand overweight women who consume refined junk food fats like red meats that are processed. The connection, however, isn't strong and isn't well-known. Oils rich in fats like olive actually appear to shield your body from cancer. If you're healthy, don't smoke, you don't to a bar too often and eat a balanced diet and exercise regularly research has proven repeatedly repeatedlyand repeatedlyand repeatedly that there is nothing to worry about from eating a high-fat diet.
To recap, several studies have revealed that women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome shed more fat and muscle when they eat a low-carb diet as compared to a high fat diet even when energy and protein intake are strictly monitored. Numerous studies conducted of Jeff Volek et al. have produced similar results for healthy and overweight women, however these studies were influenced by the higher protein content in low-carb diets. The soon-to-be published research discovered that women who have greater fat content in their diet are able to burn more calories when they exercising, have greater power in the bench press and are slimmer. Based on my experiences with my female clients the advantages of fats as opposed to. carbs are contingent on the woman's tolerance to carbs. But, I can say without hesitation that the popular extremely high-carb, almost no fat diets aren't suitable for the majority of women.
Women don't require the same amount of protein as men due to a variety of reasons.
- Women are less likely to oxidize protein when they exercise than men.
- Women also use less protein eating fast or in between meals than do men..
- Due to their larger fat content Women generally have less body mass than males who weigh the same.
A meta-analysis revealed that the requirement for protein in women is nearly 10% lower than the requirement of males.
From an evolutionary perspective it is possible that women are been better equipped to manage lower levels of protein than men.
2. Women are more successful with greater reps
Untrained women and men share the same fiber type distribution. It changes when training is completed: in strength training women, the muscle fibers are converted into type I fibers, or they do not convert in any way, whereas for males, they typically shift to type IIa fibres. In addition, Refer to #2[ Ref #2] The women also contain more types I fibres than males.
The consequence of this, along with other mechanistic causes can be that women are less prone in the face of fatigue than males in the event that women and men of similar strength levels are assessed. Women are generally able to perform more repetitions with a similar intensity as the males. So to train at a certain target intensity, women must generally do more repetitions for each set than men.
3. Women can handle more volume
Being able to use larger and more type I fibers helps women take on more weight than men. This isn't the sole reason. In my post about the strength potential of women you've learned that having more estrogen hormone that women sex give females an edge over males. Estrogen is a hormone that fights catabolism that helps in the repair of muscles it also reduces breakdown of proteins in exercise, and helps protect against damage to muscles. This lets women train at a greater intensity without getting over-trained. There isn't any research directly on the subject (sex relationship in dose response axis of training volume) Therefore, we need to evaluate various studies.
Have you read my post on the effects the movement range (ROM) on the growth of muscles through Bret Contreras's website You should now know the divergent findings of the team that conducted research for Massey et al. They concluded that training the bench press using a larger ROM did not yield statistically significant greater strength gains for males. If they repeated the study for women, the results were significant. Women are able to handle the greater strain of full-ROM training more than men which is why it was much simpler to show the advantages of training using a full ROM.
The same pattern is evident in different research. Paulsen and colleagues. and Ronnestad and others. didn't find more strength or gains in size of the upper body after performing 3 sets as opposed to one set for males. A new, yet unpublished study from Vikmoen and co. of the Norwegian School of Sports Sciences has reproduced this research on women. The 3 set group has significant strength over the single set group. Women who trained with greater quantity also increased 62% strength in their arms, however this was not enough to achieve statistical significance..
Another avenue of research that proves that women are able to handle higher training is research which shows that women react better to training than males. This can be seen in studies that have heavy negatives. The muscle contractions that are prolonged result in a lot of damage to muscles. Women are able to withstand this strain better than males.
There is also an experiment that suggests some preliminary support for the notion that women should be trained closer to failure than males. Women have shown a trend toward getting more strength gains by training more closely to failure than males did.
4. Women should avoid explosive training
The greater performance of women's work diminishes when they train with weights that are close to their maximal power (1RM). Women's muscles possess an incredible durability, the female nervous system isn't as effective like that of males.. Males tend to be more powerful than women. They are able to produce force faster. The region of the brain that regulates the movement (the motor cortex) is actually bigger in males regardless of correction for the height. When performing intense exercise in high training intensity such as powerlifting, males are able to perform more repetitions in comparison to females.
A better motor cortex is for men to perform better in sports that require explosive force. But the differences become extremely small following a rigorous training. Scientists in sports Renato Manno, along with his group has compared the strength and speed of male and female elite athletes from 31 sports in a study which hasn't yet been published in English yet. They discovered that, in relation to the body weight, women were the same as men but only a tiny fraction less powerful. This is reasonable considering that women possess the same inherent muscular strength as males. Cultural differences could be the reason why we don't see more female athletes competing at the highest level.
Men's strength is only enhanced when they are in a dynamic, explosive contraction but not when there are intense negatives or isometric contractions even when they are at high intensity. Therefore, it's not true that women should not exercise in a heavy way. However, women must exercise to their strengths. The intensity of exercise is not able to permit women to train in the same intensity as men. Women also do not recover as quickly after intense exercises such as sprints. Contrary to women's generally higher capacity for recovery, high volume sprint training can take up to 72 hours to recuperate from in women. This leads to less effective adaptations to intense exercise for women. For instance, women don't build the same amount of muscle protein following high-intensity sprints as do men do. This is a bit surprising, since following regular strength training, women are able to build the same amount of protein in their muscles as men do..
5. Women are more responsive to cardio that is steady than the HIIT
Women don't respond in the same way to high-intensity interval training steady state cardio is better for women. It's not just about physical: mood improvements from aerobic exercise are generally higher in women than males..
In addition to the above I've also discussed the benefits of cardiovascular fitness for women and men in greater detail in the Roundtable conversation with the Martinez Brothers (point four),so I won't discuss it again here.
6. Women are more successful with the slower speed of lifting
Because women aren't as explosive as males, women can perform more reps using a controlled and less explosive lifting speed. Inducing women to work at the same speed, at a fixed pace, doesn't benefit from their superior endurance.
7. Women are more tolerant of metabolic stress.
One reason that women are able to have more endurance than males is because women are less prone to metabolic stress than males, again even when both men and women of similar strength levels are contrasted. Women have lower blood pressure in the course of exercise which means they draw more oxygen and blood into their muscle tissues than do men. Less metabolic byproducts are accumulated in blood which means that the muscles can work for longer periods of time when under pressure than males.
Based on some studies that women's greater fatigue resistance decreases when they undergo blood flow occlusion exercise (KAATSU or KAATSU, as the Japanese creators initially called it). and, unlike men, women's growth in muscle is blocked by blood flow occlusion after exercise. So KAATSU training is more effective for women than males.
8. Women don't require more rest between sets
The following graphic by Hunter (2014) summarizes the factors that women aren't fatigued more than men. With this information being said, it shouldn't come as an issue the fact that women recover more quickly after a workout than men. In my review of scientific research with Brad Schoenfeld on the best time to rest for building muscle we also talked about this. Women do not require as much rest as men in order to achieve the same training intensity.
9. Women are able to train with higher frequency of training
Women are not the only ones to recuperate faster following a workout. Also, they recover quicker following a workout. This should not be an issue now because women are better at supply of nutrients to their muscles. They do not suffer as much injury and repair the muscles faster.
Conclusion
Women are generally conscious of the strengths they have at the gym according to my experience, however they're often instructed to train just like males. This means that they aren't able to realize their potential as athletes. Male athletes who are strong typically perform high-intensity workouts with extended rest intervals, high rep cadences, and HIIT-style cardio. Women are naturally inclined to practice steady-state cardio. They lift at a an easier pace and perform more reps, perform shorter rest periods, and complete more exercise (the more serious women at minimum). These are all good habits. In the end, both genders are able to benefit the same principles of programming however, the differences in gender could allow women to increase their speed of progress. Through the years of development, women have been more adapted to training more close to endurance than males. Utilize it to your advantage.
