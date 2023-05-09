Bollywood Producer Rajat Bakshi to reveal release dates of upcoming movie VELLAPANTI soon

Rajat Bakshi, the Indian Producer and Director known for his work in Hindi films, is all set for the release of his upcoming movie "Vellapanti". Featuring Siddharth sagar ( who is currently doing the famous comedy show THE KAPIL SHARMA SHOW ) , Rajesh Sharma, Rahul Dev etc
Rajat Bakshi has previously produced films such as "Veerey Ki Wedding" starring PULKIT SAMRAT and JIMMY SHERGILL and worked as a producer for music videos like "Teriyan AKHIYAAN " and "MEHERMA "
However, "Vellapanti" will mark his directorial debut in Bollywood also. While not much is known about the plot of "Vellapanti" at this time, fans are eagerly anticipating what Rajat Bakshi has in store for his first directorial effort. Rajat Bakshi himself has expressed excitement about the project, saying that he is "thrilled to have taken this new challenge and can't wait for audiences to see what we've been working on."
In addition to "Vellapanti", Rajat Bakshi has also recently produced and sung several music videos, including "Gawandan" and KUCH PAL ..He is known for his ability to bring together talented actors and musicians, and for his commitment to producing high-quality content that audiences love. Rajat Bakshi's fans are eagerly awaiting further news about "Vellapanti" and can't wait to see what the talented producer-director has in store for them next.