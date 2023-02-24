Bolo Yeung: Did He Use Steroids to Get Jacked?

Bolo Yeung is an acclaimed Asian actor who played famous villains in films like: Enter the Dragon, Bloodsport and Double Impact; He starred with Bruce Lee and Jean-Claude Van Damme.. The 'Beast from East' is among the most iconic villains of cinema that combines martial arts and massive muscle. Many bodybuilders want to be able to look like Bolo Yeung during the offseason.
Massive muscles, huge traps, and massive arms...of that gym rats continue to'mirin' the present. One reason Bolo's body was so attractive was because he had excellent proportions. A huge chest, paired with massive biceps will always be an effective formula for success. Bolo's appearance was similar to that of Arnold Schwarzenegger did in the 1970's, with higher percent of bodyfat.
Bolo made a splash on the screen by smashing skulls, breaking necks and performing the famous dance of pecs prior to taking down his adversaries.
It's a fair assumption that if you were younger than 10-years-old while watching the latest Bolo Yeung film it's likely you'd be soiled on your pants. Bolo will be remembered as one of the most sexiest men in Hollywood.
A six-pack abs that is ripped is amazing, however Bolo's story is an excellent example of how the process of gaining an extra pound of fat and appearing massive in the off-season is a good idea in bodybuilding. Bolo Yeung may not have been able to boast of aesthetics...but Bolo certainly did have MASSthetics.
He discovered a love for bodybuilding since an early age, and was named the Mr Hong Kong in 1970. Bodybuilding was a major factor in Bolo's rise across Asia, Bruce Lee soon realized the man he was. Within three years of becoming Mr. Hong Kong, Bruce casted his character to be the main Henchman for the movie Enter the Dragon.
Fact: Bolo's real title was Yang Sze, but he later changed the name to 'Bolo'. his name was derived from the character that he played as in Enter the Dragon.
Forty years later, many people think that Bolo Yeung is a natural is he taking steroids in order to get his jacked.
Let's take a examine the evidence.
Is Bolo Yeung on Steroids?
One of the fastest methods to determine if someone is taking steroids, or is not by analyzing the body composition.
When they've got cannonballs on their shoulders, insanely vascularity traps that resemble gyno or cobras or their abs are extremely dry all the time round...you are sure to have a high possibility they're in the middle of something.
There are times when bodybuilders exhibit one or more of these steroid-related symptoms that will reveal themselves.
Bolo Yeung isn't suffering from any of these negative side effects. His skin is smooth and natural in appearance, and despite his chest being massive and his traps very well-developed, there's no fake about him.
There are however some exceptions to this It is possible to take steroids without having apparent visual signs. Therefore, the most accurate method to determine if someone's drinking is by looking at their "gains timeline".
Increases Timeline
The most effective and trustworthy method to know the presence of steroids is to take photographs of their progress through the years. The muscles of a steroid user increase when they first begin lifting weights (like all other people). Then , they'll remain at the same weight for some while...then suddenly their muscles explode completely out of the blue.
However, an naturally-built bodybuilder who is naturally gifted will usually be well-fit before even stepping their feet in the gym. When they start lifting weights, they'll build up an impressive amount of weight but then plateau...struggling to gain size after that.
It was a challenge to find images of Bolo Yeung when he was younger , to examine his development throughout the years. But, we can observe the way he appeared in films such as Enter the Dragon (over 40 years back) and in contrast with what he is in the present.
Steroid users tend to fluctuate significantly throughout the course of a few years. For instance, Arnold Schwarzenegger was at his highest in 1974, when he confessed to using steroids to help him to win the most prestigious competition in bodybuilding, Mr Olympia. Mr Olympia.
However, once he had stopped bodybuilding in 1975, his body size decreased substantially in just one year.
Even though he was still looking unnatural compared to other bodybuilder, his physique continued to shrink significantly in every of his action film.
The shrinkage of muscles is inevitable after you stop taking steroids because testosterone levels decrease and your body starts to shift to an catabolic (muscle-wasting) state.
If a person remains roughly the same size throughout the ripe old the age of (as Van Damme has done) it is an obvious sign that the person is naturally. So do you know if Bolo maintained his dimension or shrunk to the size of Arnie?
Bolo Yeung Now
Here are two photos from Bolo who appears in the movie Blizhniy Boy The Ultimate Fighter, 34 years after Enter the Dragon.
As you can observe, Bolo looks more or less the same size (aged 61) as compared as compared to how he appeared when he was in his prime. The Dragon aged 27.
The fact that he's maintained the majority of his muscle mass throughout the years is a clear evidence that he's not taken or used steroids to create huge amounts of muscle. Therefore, as a natural person, it's simple for him to maintain this weight. All needed to do was keep going into the fitness center and working out regularly.
Here's another photo of Bolo Yeung that was posted to Facebook in the last few days of in the year (2017) through one of his most-liked fan pages. This could be a recent photo of Bolo Yeung.
If you look at the bald spot on above his head may prove that it is a recent photo.
Take a look at the size of his arms to avoid crying loudly.
Verdict: Natty
It appears to be an indication with the strong Asian genetics. There's no evidence of steroid usage visible on his body and yet he's in his 60's and still jacked. This isn't something you'd see when he'd been taking steroids, since the body would have inevitably diminished after a cycle. There are those who say that he might still be drinking juice today'.
It's odd since there's no reason for a person to use steroids in the time when his career is almost ended. Furthermore, if you took steroids for 40 or 50 years in a row it's likely that you'd be dead in a few years from now...or at the very least, show visible signs of steroid use.
We now know that Bolo can be described as natural...can think of what Bolo would be like if he were to take steroids? Absolutely beastly. Although, I'm pretty sure he doesn't need any extra testosterone...otherwise he'd probably end up breaking his wife during love-making sessions.
It's only fair to conclude this article with the classic video footage of Bolo fighting the muscle from Brussels himself Jean-Claude Van Damme in this amazing fight scene from Bloodsport. Enjoy!
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.