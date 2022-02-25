Book Your Own: New Online Hotel Booking Start-Up In India

February 25: Book Your Own; the affordable hotel booking brand is the latest entrant in the hospitality Industry. Officially launched in 2021, BYO is an App aggregator of standardized budget hotels. This online hotel and cab booking platform also offers customized travel services.
BYO has listed over 350 hotels in 15 different cities of India and offers about 4000 rooms. These hotels are operated under the BOOK YOUR OWN brand without affecting the name and the owner of the hotel. The company operates in both B2B (Business to Business) & B2C (Business to Customer) segments.
Inspired by OYO &FabHotels, BYO boasts of having a far better business model and aims to grow larger than its competitors by the end of 2025. Considering their exclusive franchisee model, BYO has also partnered with smaller and standardized hotels to provide hotel accommodation to budget travelers.
Company Overview:
|Founded Year
|2021
|Location
|Punjab, India
|Official Website:
|www.bookyourown.net
|Owners
|Mr. Amandeep Singh, Mrs. Mandeep Kaur
|BYO App availability
|Yes (iOS/Android)
|Social Media
|Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
How users can approach BYO (Book Your Own)?
● Download the BYO App on your iOS/Android devices for free.
● Visit the company website.
● Phone:
● Email:
● Online/offline travel agents.
________________________________________
The Background of BYO Founders:
Mr. Amandeep Singh: B.tech (M.E), Business Management (Monash, Australia)
Amandeep Singh is a Digital marketing & social media expert with about 8 years of experience. Having completed his education in Australia, he worked on different niche-based start-ups for about 8 years. It was in 2020 when he finally decided to start a hospitality venture in India and become a travel niche expert.
He says, “ No doubt, there are already many best hotel booking startups in the Indian market. But the problem is customers are not satisfied. They are not getting standardized services despite paying well. Also, the Vendors’ commission is usually ignored by these Top hospitality ventures. My vision is to make this franchise business profitable for both the customers and vendors.”
Mrs. Mandeep Kaur: M.A(English)
What brought her into this sector was her love and passion for traveling. By profession, Mandeep is a Social media marketing expert. She has traveled to almost all the cities in India.
“The growth of the hospitality and tourism industry is flourishing each passing year. With over 1654 online travel startups in India, Many of the young entrepreneurs from the hospitality sector have made a mark and taken the market by storm. OYO, Fabhotels, and Stayzilla are such big examples. So, are we! Really looking forward to taking our BYO budget hotel business to new heights.” she adds.
________________________________________
Our Business Model:
Book Your Own model is based on the 100% franchising concept and operates in both B2B, B2C segments. BYO believes in transparency and long-term relationships with clients and vendors. That makes it more scalable and profitable. Keeping in mind the demands and inquiries of Indian customers, They have partnered with the 3-star budget hotels and 5-star luxurious hotels. BYO makes sure that hotels are located near the bus stand, city center, railway station, airports, or business hub. Unlike other hotel booking ventures, customer satisfaction is our utmost priority.
________________________________________
BYO APP:
The BYO app is compatible with both the iOS and Android operating systems. It is free to download and already available in Android’s Google Play store and iOS’s App Store. Book Your Own App is based on an AI(Artificial Intelligence) driven research platform.
So, the customers can perform quick research to find the best hotels and deals as per their budget. They can enter the city, check- in, check- out the date, and the number of guests to search the value-added services and deals.
Another plus point is their cab booking services are available all over India. Enter the required details like pick-up location, drop location, date, time, etc., and here you go!
________________________________________
#3 Reasons To Choose BYO?
1.Safe & secure payments: Pay with ease via e-wallets like G-Pay, UPI, Paytm, or credit/debit cards. On-arrival payments are also accepted.
2.No Booking Fee: On-the-spot booking confirmation with zero booking fees.
3.Disinfected Hotels: All the BYO hotels strictly follow the Covid-19 protocols. It offers contact-less check-ins and check-outs
Moreover, BYO ensures that their customer must get the services they paid for!.
_______________________________________
What is the Vision of BYO in the Indian hotel market?
According to the M.D. of BYO, they are focussing to improve the operational support, and guest experience at budget-friendly prices. Their in-house team is targeting the genuine issues faced by both the customers and vendors while booking through OYO, and Fabhotels. BYO makes sure the cost reduction doesn’t affect the quality of the services.
________________________________________