Books to read in New year 2023

The new year is the perfect time for reinventing new reads and here are 10 books to read this new year 2023.
1)- The Last Avatar - Age of Kalki Trilogy by Vishwas Mudagal
The Last Avatar (Book #1 - Age of Kalki trilogy) by Vishwas Mudagal is a best-selling nov-el with a mix of sci-fi and mythology. In the book that is set in the not-so-distant future, In-dia has fallen. The world is on the brink of an apocalyptic war. An attack by a terrorist group brutally eliminates the Indian prime minister and the union cabinet. National emer-gency is declared, while chaos, destruction and terror reign supreme.From the ashes of a falling world, rises an unconventional hero – a vigilante known as Kalki. Backed by a se-cret society called The Rudras, Kalki, along with Nushen, the Chinese superhuman spy, must do the impossible to save his country, and the world. To know more, one must read this page turner that will keep you on the edge.The author is a celebrity entrepreneur, No.1 best-selling author, social media influencer and motivational speaker.
2)- Delhi via Lucknow -Once love travelled this route by Ashwini Rudra
Delhi via Lucknow -Once love travelled this route by Ashwini Rudra is a fiction and 90s based ro-mance. It is a desi young-adult story, and has a peculiar voice and theme. Set in Kanpur, the story is about Amit Mishra, a CA aspirant and his love interest with Rimjhim Singh. But Rimjhim has a stalker, Guddu Shukla, another angle of the story. However, this is no typical love triangle. At an age when romance was experienced far from Tinder matches and WhatsApp messages, fate in-tervenes, reality happens, and an unexpected turn of events takes, Guddu, Mishra and Rimjhim on paths very different from what they set out on. Years later, when these paths cross again, what else could it be, if not a second chance? Ashwini Rudra is an Indian writer and sports industry specialist and lives in New York.
3)- Finding Nikki By Rasika Mahabal
Finding Nikki is a novel about discovering yourself and confronting your anxieties, no matter how big or tiny they may be. Growing up is hard, whether we're 18 or 80. For the 20-year-old Niketa (aka Nikki) Sane, it's a tad bit more challenging. Severely bullied in college and constantly pres-sured to excel in studies, she is left anxious to try even the simplest of things in life. She takes to writing in secret and often daydreams about finding love.Slowly, with the help and support of her family, Nikki embarks on her journey to recovery, but just as things start falling into place, the ghosts of her past come back to haunt her in the form of her former bullies. But this time, she is de-termined to stand up and fight back her bullies. To know more dive into the book.Rasika Mahabal works as a software engineer in the Bay Area. Grabbing any sliver of time from her hectic life, she escapes to her writing nook.
4)- The Temple of Hope by Vishnu Muraleedharan
The Temple of Hope by Vishnu Muraleedharan is a blend of magic and reality. The story of the book revolves around Duttan Ravindran who represents the common man with aspirations and hopes of a future. He undergoes hardships a common man faces to accomplish his dreams and turn them into reality. The story is the journey of the protagonist witnesses the two-facedness of work-life in a world filled with jealousy and competition. The story is a hustling journey of not giving up and eventually finding the purpose of life in spirituality and renunciation.
The author He is a researcher and writer based in Lithuania. He has a Ph.D. in Political Science from the Kaunas University of Technology. He lives with his soulmate Dr. Titty Varghese who is a renowned Psychic Medium in the small yet beautiful city of Kaunas, Lithuania.
5)- Echo of the Abyss by Siddharth Pandey
Echo of the Abyss by Siddharth Pandey begins with the passing of Anant's uncle, and the succes-sive deaths that colluded with a kid's fascination to create a world where everyone carried a dark-ness on their shoulder, flying the flag of the one true owner to all – death. Suffocated by this fear, Anant builds an imaginary world where he feels whole again. A place of escape, a place of rest. Echo of the Abyss is a meditation on mortality and the living that are left behind by the departed. Anant, Aarti, Rajat, and the Vohra family, are reeling from the death of another or facing the truth of their own mortality. Despite their different ages and lives, they are on the same path – a quest to negate death through life, work, immortality, lineage or an imagined world.Siddharth Pandey is 27 years old. He is a writer and novelist based in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
6)- Love is war, war is love by Alfred Quinsay
Love is war, war is love by Alfred Quinsay is a fiction novel describes the devious dealings of the immensely wealthy businessman, Tony Hua, who has his eye on Philippine land to build a weapons facility. His motives are far removed from the unique tourist playground envisaged by Ronald Lim, owner of the company awarded the contract for the construction. Add in the sultry Lily, wife of To-ny Hua and former lover of Emil, the secret agent for the military. Undercover, Emil was to infiltrate the oligarchs in classified dealings with the Chinese government. Here you have a story involving many twists and turns that keeps you spellbound until its final explosive conclusion.
Alfred Quinsay is an eminent author, a Certified Management Consultant, CPA, MBA as well as a Certified Digital Marketing Professional. With his efficient grip in the corporate world, he wrote more than 5 books consisting of real-world business scenarios which are very attention-grabbing.
7)-The Mystery Mountains by Aurijit Ganguli
The Mystery Mountains by Aurijit Ganguli is a fast-paced adventure-thriller fiction, which follows botanist Arjun, chef Lisa and archeologist Marcos after some people go missing in a mysterious forest in Peru. Together, they set out to unearth the clues that would lead them to a primordial knowhow, which may neutralize the impact of an impending global cataclysm.Pitched against a ruthless criminal force and other challenges, they travel to different continents to explore the sites of antediluvian civilizations, in their quest for global safety. Guided by the wise ones from a pre-historic tribe of Peru, the series of revelations that they unravel is beyond their wildest imagina-tion.An Engineer by education, a Sales professional by choice, a Traveller by passion and a Foodie by habit—that is perhaps the best description of the author-- Aurijit GanguliRight from his childhood, Aurijit has been an avid reader. he worked in the U.S.A. and India for leading multinationals.
8)- The Most Negative Book of Positivity by Ankit Jhamb
The Most Negative Book of Positivity by Ankit Jhamb talks about how we have mastered the art of not addressing the elephants in the room. These elephants are the destructive emotions that human beings go through in their daily lives but we refuse to deal with them; let alone fight them. Anger, greed, death, loss, failure, rejection, grief, grudge, we don’t talk about them, we feel the shame, and the pain every day but no one addresses the elephant. This book will do it. The author is the Chief Learning Officer for one of the world's largest consulting organizations. He has over 15 plus years of experience in capability development, coaching and mentoring, and driving organizational cul-tures. His writing journey started in the year 2019. Since then he has written 10 books, out of which three have been published. This is his fourth book.
9)- Go Start Up: Your Best Guide to Unlocking the Values and Culture of Suc-cess by Karan Kashyap
Go Start Up: Your Best Guide to Unlocking the Values and Culture of Success by Karan Kashyap is elaboratively based on intensive interactions with businesses in World's third-largest start-up ecosystem in India, It provides a starting point for young enterprises’ own-ers to establish their legacy as founders. Individually, in any profession, decisions can be easily taken when risks are low or probabilities of failures are few. But when a situation is one that involves higher risk and a probability of failure, such as in entrepreneurship, di-lemmas abound. During dilemmas, your values provide mental strength, clarity of thought, and emotional support in your difficult route to success. They play the role of a guide and prevent a founder from going astray in most vulnerable situations.
The author is a proponent of design thinking and innovation. He has been a delegate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Bootcamp.
10)- Mradula and the Gentleman by Anujaya Pradhan
Mradula and the Gentleman is a short story by written by a new author, published poet and a Educator by profession Anujaya Pradhan. Having keen interest in writing she wrote her debut story beautifully with a plot in which a girl named 'Mradula' is there and the whole story revolves around this eight year old girl and between a Gentleman came from a city for work. The girl lived in a village with his kaaka and kaaki. With lots of ups and down in life she and her family managed to survive in the drastic condition. The sce-ne opens in a village where the gentleman came, explore the village and villagers. And, how he gets affected towards that nine year old girl and how that nine year old innocent becomes affectionate to the gentleman. How all this leads to a beautiful family formation. The author believes every author must possess the three most important qualities that would be being a good thinker, researcher and philosopher.
