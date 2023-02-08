Booming Industry: Demands for Private Jets Soar in Dubai

The Popularity of Private Jets in Dubai Explained
High-end travelers are not a new phenomenon in Dubai or the UAE in general.
An extremely wealthy nation that attracts tourists and business people from around the region and the rest of the world, Dubai is known for its elegance and sophistication.
One trend that many have been noticing in Dubai over the past couple of years is the increasing popularity of the charter plane.
Even though people visiting Dubai seeking a high-end experience is not a new thing, there is a shift from people flying business or first class in commercial airlines to using private jets.
Below is a rundown of why such a trend is emerging. We explain the popularity of private jets in Dubai and why traveling privately may also be useful for you.
Efficiency
Speak with most people who have flown by private jet, and most will point to efficiency as a key reason for their decision to avoid flying commercially. Private jets can take off and land at smaller airports, passengers do not have to go through lengthy security or boarding processes, and they can quickly disembark after landing and head to their destination.
Such efficiency is very hard to match when flying commercially. Even if someone were to pay for a first-class ticket, they still have to wait for everyone to board before the plane departs, while security lines can be just as long for first-class passengers.
Health and Safety
Even though commercial planes and private jets are equally safe, the experience of flying privately may seem a lot safer to most people.
Companies that offer private charters take extensive measures to offer a high-end experience to travelers. Their planes are state of the art, regularly inspected to ensure no issues can arise mid-flight, and they include several amenities that result in a comfortable flying experience.
For instance, private jets have bigger and more comfortable seats, even compared to first class. Have you ever wanted to lie down as if you were in bed at home while you were flown to your destination? You can have that experience each time you rent a private charter.
People in Dubai prefer to fly privately, whenever possible, as they enjoy the best possible experience when going on vacation or flying for business. Executives know they will have ample legroom and desk space to work on their laptops and collaborate with team members.
Privacy and Exclusivity
Two significant reasons why people in Dubai love to fly privately is because of the privacy and exclusivity such an experience brings. Flying in a private jet allows people to ensure their vacation or business trip is not ruined due to an unruly flight passenger.
Flying on a commercial plane, even a top-rated airline, is a lottery. You may have a great experience, or there might be a problem. Perhaps there is a delay during takeoff as the airline loads everyone’s luggage or while they wait for another flight to take off.
Private charters often depart from other areas of major airports or smaller airfields, ensuring the takeoff and departure experience is much faster and more seamless.
This method of flying is also seen as a status symbol in Dubai, which ensures that everyone aims to charter a plane at least one or two times a year when going on vacations. As the country's economy continues to thrive, demand for private charters is set to rise even further.
Flexibility
If you work as a businessman or woman in Dubai, you likely have a very busy life. Flexibility is extremely important when traveling between meetings in various UAE cities, representing your business at conferences around Asia, and making an appearance at a popular sports event.
Private jets allow people to set their own flight schedules. Do you need to arrive in Doha from Dubai at a specific time when a commercial plane does not arrive? There are no such issues when you fly privately, as you can schedule your flight for the specific time slot that best meets your needs.
Such flexibility is not only useful for business clients but when traveling for pleasure as well. Say you are on a family vacation, and someone has an idea to check out another part of the country you are visiting. Finding a commercial flight at the last moment can be expensive, while there may not even be any flights going to that particular city. If you charter a private plane, you can be there the next day!
Enjoy a Family Vacation in Style
People often associate private jets with extremely wealthy or elite businessmen or women. While those individuals may have their own use for private jets, such a mode of transportation may also be useful for you and your family.
Flying via a private jet is more expensive than buying a single airline ticket or two airline tickets for business or economy class. However, if you are accustomed to flying first class, those prices can be very high, especially if you buy several tickets.
If you compare the price of a private jet to buying five or six business class tickets, then a private jet is undoubtedly more affordable. That is why people in Dubai are chartering planes more often and why you may want to do the same for your next family vacation.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.