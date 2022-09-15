Bosslady Nicky Offers Expertise in Helping Female Entrepreneurs Experience Exponential Growth

More and more women are rising to the challenge of thriving in different industries. However, only a handful meet the standards of being successful, inspirational, and empowering. Nichole Stansbury, also known as The BossLady Nicky, is one of them.
The BossLady Nicky is not your average entrepreneur. Though she models a luxurious life, she offers her valuable insights as a business coach to many and sees impact as her ultimate currency. The entrepreneur and success coach has a personal mission of helping women build their confidence and strengthen their sense of independence as they live.
Her motto in life, work, and everything in between is, "live free, live luxury!" Accordingly, she lets that mantra drive everything she puts her heart and hands into. The BossLady Nicky is a published author, engaging speaker, effective entrepreneur and guru in building one's mindset, money and self-empowerment. The BossLady Signature System brings her clients to new levels of growth and improvement in a way that encourages them to grow more. Stansbury's effective programs empower female entrepreneurs to create and design a kind of life they did not imagine.
The BossLady Nicky coaches her clients so they can navigate through growth and expansion. She is a companion to those not well-acquainted with the path of personal development and success until they feel powerful like never before. Her unique method uses luxurious experiences and private coaching sessions to harness her clients' potential and bring out their best.
"Nicky's positive demeanor is, to me, what sets her apart. Meeting Nicky is always like a breath of fresh air and will lift your day. She incorporates these traits into her coaching and her spa business, and I am sure she is on the quick path to success!" says Rick Watkins, Executive Director of Trust Acadiana.
As Stansbury's network and reach grow exponentially, she looks at helping women entrepreneurs from all walks and stages of life. She believes this group of people she has had the privilege of leading are more driven and more committed to getting the most out of their lives, whether in personality development, finance, business, and other aspects. In addition, she believes that life and business are fun, overflowing, rich, and abundantly beautiful.
Nicky finished college with a degree in Psychology and obtained a master's degree in Human Services. She is also a certified life coach focusing on Luxury Life & Business Coaching. What makes The BossLady stand out from others is her background in psychology and her being born for luxury but not in it. She has founded several businesses and can coach women from one level to the next without making them feel they are projects.
Nicky's motivation came from her years of stress and anxiety, which fueled the idea and desire to establish La Palmera Spa, a place for people like her to experience the same relief she felt. That is until she leveled-up into luxury is standard for her and La Palmera Spa.
Nicky Stansbury has created a reputation for enhancing the lives of numerous female individuals from different spheres of life. In a few years, The BossLady envisions herself as a leading personality and icon for personal growth, healing, and self-care creating rich experiences for many to enjoy the land of milk and honey.