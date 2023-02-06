Boxx Era: An elite boutique fitness studio and transformation clinic by an ace transformation expert Jeeth Sanghavi.

The Indian fitness studio has gained great success and glory for bringing value into people’s lives with its incredible holistic fitness services.
No matter how much ever we speak about a few professionals crossing bars set by others, exceeding limits and walking on unconventional paths to create their own norms to inspire others to follow, it still feels much more discussions are needed around them for the world to understand their brilliance. It is necessary for people to know more about these self-made, self-driven and determined professionals, who today have deservedly turned into experts and leaders in their sectors and who have gone ahead in igniting the fire within others vying to make it huge in their careers. Women have done this so beautifully across industries, as Jeeth Sanghavi did in the fitness space with her unique fitness studio Boxx Era.
Boxx Era is called one of the finest inceptions in the last few years in the fitness industry for all the right reasons. First of all, it is a women-led center that is run under the expertise of the best male and female coaches and trainers and secondly, as a team, they are beyond the race of becoming the best in the industry as they only focus on enlightening lives through the real power of holistic fitness services that are customized for each client.
This has what allowed the team at Boxx Era to bring more value into the lives of people by giving them the physical transformation they seek while, most importantly, focusing on bettering their mental and emotional well-being. They believe Boxx Era is a school, a place of learning and resurrection. Interestingly, even after being in a highly competitive industry, Jeeth Sanghavi, along with Co-founder Shivani Dahiya, has grown the studio organically through their diverse online and offline programs. Online they have grown globally, and offline they currently have two centers in South Delhi and Gurugram with the aim to continue spreading their wings with more branches.
Their most valued product, they say, is the transformation clinic as celebrity coach Jeeth Sanghavi focuses on fitness sustainability and growth, which she helps clients achieve through long-term structuring, the right strategy and a hybrid approach.
Boxx Era’s (@boxxera.in) success definitely cannot be boxed into one thing, as the fitness studio has outstandingly grown in just a few short years.