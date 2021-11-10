Break all Barriers, think beyond your self-limiting thoughts, says Tel Ganesan

November 10: “It doesn’t matter whether you’ve studied in a Posh private school or a humble public school. It doesn’t matter if you are born with a silver spoon or not. All that matters is what you do in life and how well you do it. All of your self-limiting doubts will fade away with time, and your grit will propel you forward in life," says Tel Ganesan, whose life is an example for what he said. Tel has always been unstoppable in pursuit of his dreams; he let nothing waver him, he broke every barrier with sheer grit and a humble smile on his face.
Data from the BLS shows that approximately 20% of new businesses fail during the first two years of being open, 45% during the first five years, and 65% during the first 10 years. Only 25% of new businesses make it to 15 years or more. Kyyba Inc. has crossed every milestone successfully.
Tel Ganesan is one of the few entrepreneurs who has successfully diversified his firm within a few years of its inception. He sees things not as they are but as they could be, and it is this mindset that has helped Tel achieve great success in every business he has entered. He never allowed his circumstance allowed to dictate what he did.
An average person has 12,000-15,000 thoughts a day, 80% of which are negative, one cannot eliminate the negative thought, but one can surely work on thinking positively, says Tel. While it is impossible to remove negative thoughts, it is possible to concentrate on thinking positively. When the Great Recession hit the economy in 2008 and well-established firms were closing their doors, he was able to diversify his business by trying to see the bright side of things.