Bringing The Meme World To Crypto, With Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin And Shiba Inu

The world of crypto is continuing to grow as we settle into 2023. It seems as though social media is embedding itself into the world of cryptocurrencies further, with meme and token coins still having the hearts of many different investors. Even meme tokens currently in presale are succeeding in great things and gathering a large and loyal community of people.
Three crypto platforms that are winning the hearts of investors and making a real difference in the 2023 market are Big Eyes Coin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. But how?
Let’s take a closer look at these projects and see what they have to offer the market and the crypto community.
Business Is BOOMING With Big Eyes Coin
The crypto cathouse has connected cat lovers across the globe and invited them to get involved with crypto. Raising over $17 million in its presale stages, Big Eyes Coin is making impressive moves to make its mark on the market.
The platform invites cat fanatics to join and explore a space where like-minded people are present and learn about everything crypto, coins and cute content!
Big Eyes Coin has designated pages and wallets specifically catered for charitable causes, all of which are combatting saving the oceans and other sustainability-driven causes. They also have an exclusive group for NFT lovers! The ‘NFT Sushi Crew’ is designed to connect those who wish to own rare and exclusive content and be more closely connected to the Big Eyes Coin project.
The cat-tastic coin is promoting the success of meme tokens in the market and how they are one of the main sources of supply which rake in numbers and support the cryptocurrency market as a whole!
Cute As A Button! With Dogecoin
This loyal companion of a coin is continuing to rank highly on the market and is still one of the iconic meme tokens known to investors. With a steady 5% growth in trading volume in the last 24 hours at the time of writing, this coin is living a high life ranking high on the coin market.
The ‘doge’ internet meme now open-source digital currency was created as a fun and light-hearted cryptocurrency that would attract the attention of people beyond the crypto world, as the coin itself was based on a dog meme. This seemed to work, and raked in a whole new audience for crypto, even resulting in several tweets from Elon Musk disclosing Dogecoin was his favourite cryptocurrency.
Dogecoin continues to rank on the market and wins the hearts of millions, highlighting further the impact and importance of meme tokens and incorporating social media and relatable content into cryptocurrencies.
The Dogecoin Killer, Shiba Inu
With a 16.5% growth in trading volume in the last 7 days on the market, it is looking like 2023 is the year of the meme tokens. Shiba Inu often referred to as the ‘Dogecoin killer’ is another dog-themed cryptocurrency that launched in 2020 and quickly gained speed and value as communities were enticed and drawn into the coin’s cute charm and personal touches.
Shiba Inu aims to be the Ethereum-based counterpart of Dogecoin’s mining algorithm. The coin was listed in the U.S’s largest crypto exchange in 2021 which caused the coin’s price to rise to over 40% after this news broke. Many other crypto exchanges across the globe have recognised and praised the meme token, recognising its value and what these types of coins have to offer the market.
Combining meme content with crypto goes far on the market. The creators behind Shiba Inu recognise this and have thrived from the benefits of combining the two.
Final Thoughts…
The power of memes and how they can rank on the crypto market is very impressive. These platforms have existed for a few years now, yet the power of meme tokens seems to have hold of 2023. Want to be a part of the excitement?
Check out the links below and see for yourself how the power of memes affects the market.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get 200% bonus coins with your Big Eyes purchase! Just use the code ‘LAUNCHBIGEYES200’
Big Eyes Coin (BIG)
Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL