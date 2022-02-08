Budget 2022 impact on Healthcare, Overview by Ziqitza Healthcare

The roll out of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem proves to be instrumental.
Experts at Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd (ZHL) says, for the healthcare sector, the roll out of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem consisting of digital registries of health providers and health facilities, unique health identity, consent framework, and universal access to health facilities proves to be instrumental. It will facilitate the digitalisation of the sector that is underway and also boost the role of health-tech businesses. Indian healthcare delivery system is categorised into two major components public and private. The Government, is stated as public healthcare system, comprises limited secondary and tertiary care institutions in key cities and focuses on providing basic healthcare facilities in the form of primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in rural areas. The private sector provides majority of secondary, tertiary, and quaternary care institutions with major concentration in metros and tier I and tier II cities. India's competitive advantage lies in its large pool of well-trained medical professionals. India is also cost competitive compared to its peers in Asia and Western countries.
The budget 2022 clearly highlights that in the future the ley area of growth and potential is to bridge the gap between needs of rural patients and service delivery. Today, millions of people do not access services due to the cost. Many others receive poor quality of services even when they pay out-of-pocket. These patients had to travel long distances to access quality healthcare, leading to loss of daily wages and incurring travel costs. Digital Health Helplines platform has helped them bridge this gap by providing teleconsultations with remote clinicians, thus saving costs and time.
Ziqitza is experienced in managing 104 Health Helpline services with existing projects in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha where experienced and trained staff that addresses over 2 million callers. The callers’ problems are generally related to common ailments cough, cold, fever, diet, skin problems, nutrition and hygiene related are addressed as a part of the helpline’s medical advice given by qualified doctors. Trained psychologists are also part of this service and offers telephonic support and counselling to people suffering from stress, depression, anxiety, post trauma recovery, HIV, AIDS, STI and adolescent age-related problems.
Similar projects were handled by Ziqitza Rajasthan in the past.
Speaking about the Union Budget development, Mr. Chandan Datta, Head of Government Business, Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, “Carefully designed and implemented online health solutions will enable to enhance pre hospital care. We at Ziqitza Healthcare are committed to helping people by offering medical assistance telephonically through qualified and trained doctors. We deeply appreciate of the support and cooperation we have received from the State Government agencies & NHM – that given us the opportunity to serve the people through various Health helpline services in the state. We have been constantly resolving queries by people who have been contacting us for a wide range of generic medical & mental issues.
"Commenting on the union budget of 2022, Mr. Surendra Agarwal – CFO – Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd said, government which had had placed health and well-being as the first of the 6 pillars in the 2021 Budget, should have continued to give more focus this year as well, this year the budget does not hold much promise to healthcare sector, however the roll out of an open platform for the National Digital Health Ecosystem proves to be instrumental.
The government should also make more investments to raise awareness on the Good Samaritan Law so that people are not sceptical when aiding accident victims. Urban as well as rural road infrastructure needs to be improved for efficient functioning of ambulance services ensuring their response time is within the Golden Hour. Common or Unified Emergency Network service number should be established across states by partnering with private players to provide prompt quality pre-hospital care to accident victims, fire victims, pregnant women and cardiac emergencies.
