Build Assist: G Square launches first Post Plot Purchase Guidance in Real Estate Industry

- From the time of permission until the Gruha pravesam, Build Assist is there to assist plot buyers.
- G Square's innovative effort is a first for the Indian real estate sector.
For the very first time in the real estate market, G Square, South 's leading plot developer, launched the debut of G Square Build Assist, a Post Plot Purchase Guidance that would help customers through the full land buying process until the building of their dream home.
The G Square Build Assist initiative will help purchasers of land pick the right plot to buy in terms of location, legal and documentation procedures for registration, construction consultation and settling into the residential community. The G Square Build Assist scheme will make it possible to provide a variety of real estate specialists, including advisors for villa design and elevation, floor coordinators to plan the space according to your needs, consultants who will help with all construction-related authorizations, procurement management experts, consultants who specialise in landscape designing and execution, interior designers, consultants who suggest household appliances for the better cost, and professionals.
Mr. Eshwar N., Chief Executive Officer of G Square Realtors Private Limited, spoke about the launch. "G Square has always offered this type of aid to those who buy plots; however, we are just now establishing this as an official assistance programme because our previous clients particularly valued this help from us. Unofficially, we have previously aided with the registration of more than 845 plots, officiated Bhoomi poojas for more than 360 clients, and helped with the management of more than 2420 plots. G Square Build Assist is built on the foundation of this expertise. This will be the first instance in India where a plot promoter provides the consumer with this kind of help as a value addition at no additional cost. We have partnered with nearly 60 brands from different real estate sectors to guarantee that our customers receive seamless support starting with approval and continuing through construction and Gruha pravesam. In order to bring together and work on our customers' dream homes, we will assist and give a platform for specialists from many real estate fields, such as interior designers, landscape designers, and Gruha Pravesam advisors. These professionals have extensive understanding of the current estate sector and the housing market. They are aware of what prospective homeowners seek, particularly in South India, in which people want their dream households to be ideal in every way, particularly in accordance with the traditional Indian system of architecture, and who believe in officially beginning their new lives at their new homes through the auspicious Gruha Pravesam ritual.We offer all of that. Our customers will undoubtedly profit from this approach and develop a positive perception of our brand. In a word, G Square remains with the consumer until they have finished building their dream home rather than walking away after the plot is sold. The transaction is only a small part of our relationship.
More than 6000 customers have received plots from G Square, which has operations in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Trichy, Hosur, Mysore, and Ballari at the moment.
https://www.gsquarehousing.com/
