Building Her Personal Brand: Ritwika Gupta

In the era of quick entertainment and digital, sustaining oneself in this fast-paced field is what Ritwika Gupta is doing. 6 years ago, she came to Mumbai and appeared in many ads, short films and a number of TV shows as an anchor and actor.
“Dedicating yourself to an offbeat career like mine is something people don’t really understand”, says Ritwika who’s born to Bengali parents and raised in Singapore.
While today she’s recognized as a TV anchor and digital creator, speaking to her made us realise that it was not at all easy for her to build her own brand. From TV shoots to photoshoots, writing, brainstorming, emails and screentests, Ritwika’s week is often packed and she admittedly does not take a single day off.
“I am an anchor and writer first, hence that takes up my maximum time. In the digital space, I have to multi-task. I don’t have a huge team. It’s majorly just me, managing a lot of the things on my own. Sometimes, everything might seem perfect on paper but a lot of learning happens on the job, and as a creative professional, I think the most important quality one can have is to be open to learning and be consistent”, she adds.
Ritwika founded her blog, Spotlight in 2013 which has a vast range of content including style, beauty, dance, food and travel. But we think that her content, especially during the lockdown, grabbed an astounding number of eyeballs.
“Yes, the content that I’ve been putting up this year has been well received. I think I have gained a new section of audience in the last 6 months”.
We came across her travel series on YouTube titled “Everything Everywhere”, where Ritwika takes us through different places in Mumbai. The six-episode series gives us a sneak peek into some of the popular destinations in the city. She also has an episode on Kolkata episode which is an ode to the old-world-charm that the city offers. We also came across her beautiful dance covers, monologues and beauty reviews. We asked her if the diversity in content helps gain followers.
“I always believe in creating and uploading content which I personally enjoy and yes, that happens to be a variety. Some work, some don’t. But every piece of content that I put up has a personal touch and connect. I give my best and move on to the next project without worrying too much about the outcome.”
We also loved watching Ritwika’s lockdown short film “The Intruder”. She tells us that a lot of her future film projects are on hold due to the lockdown but adds that today, both viewers and artistes can really pick and choose what they want.
"I think a lot of creatives in the industry today have found a renewed lease thanks to so many different OTT platforms. There are greater opportunities now,”she shares.
Well, her razon sharp focus and her love for what she does might be the reason why she is admired by a lot of young women today. Does that create a lot of pressure?
“A part of my audience is very young. Hence, what and how I communicate needs to very carefully planned. I definitely do not take my audience for granted. But at the end of the day, I love what I do and no, it doesn’t stress me out. I honestly take each day as it comes because that’s all I have control over”, she signs off.