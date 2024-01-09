BUOYED OVER THE SUCCESS OF SPECIAL MUTATION CAMPS, CM ANNOUNCES TO HOLD ANOTHER SUCH CAMP ON JANUARY 15

Buoyed over the success of special mutation camps organized across the state on January 6, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday announced to hold similar such camps in the state on January 15.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that the camps organized on Saturday had received overwhelming response from the general public. He said that the people benefited immensely from these camps organized in all Tehsils and Sub-Tehsils complexes across the state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that these camps gave a huge reprieve to the people by ensuring the resolution of the pending cases of mutation.

The Chief Minister further said that more than 31,000 pending cases of mutation had been solved in these camps. He said that this is for the first time that such a large number of pending cases have been solved in a single day by holding such camps. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this a ‘dawn of new era’ as people are getting the citizen centric services that too without any sort of inconvenience.

The Chief Minister said that the state government will continue such pro-people endeavors in the coming time too, to facilitate the general public. He said that a similar such camp will be organized across the state on January 15 so that the pending cases could also be resolved. Bhagwant Singh Mann urged the people to take maximum mileage of such camps being organized for their well being, adding that the state government is committed to providing an effective, responsive and transparent administration to the people.