Burzin Manek Daver announces sanitized Indian Passenger Airplanes

There is good news for air travelers with plans to sanitize aircraft with the latest technology is underway. The CEO of the Livewel Group, Mr. Burzin Daver, has officially confirmed that the company has now tied up with major airliners in the country for UV sanitization of aircraft. Covid-19 has been spreading havoc since the beginning of 2020, forcing the airline industry to ground its planes due to the rising risk of spreading infectious disease.
Livewel Aviation is one of the leading service providers of aircraft cleaning, repair, and maintenance services in the country for more than three decades now. Given the critical condition of the present times, the company has risen to the unique demands of the situation to facilitate hassle-free air travel to domestic passengers.
The company has started the process of getting the required equipment installed at all the major airports in the country. The innovative deep-cleaning methodology consists of a catering trolley that has wings on both sides. With the help of ultraviolet C radiations, the passenger areas and the cabin, including AC vents, seats, windows, aisles, tables, backrest, armrest, etc., can be disinfected properly. The machine has features that enable deep-cleaning of the edges and other areas that is otherwise difficult to sanitize with a typical sanitizing machine. Not just that, the machine will help clean up the overhead baggage compartments, the cockpit, lavatories, galleries, etc., with equal ease. The best part is that the machine would take about five minutes to deep-clean the entire aircraft.
Livewel Aviation has now signed up with most airliners in the country to use UVC technology for sanitization. To begin with, the company is planning to have three machines at each major airport in India. Training and hands-on operations are ongoing for staff members so that the process can get started at the earliest. The sanitization work will happen at night when the aircraft halts at major airports.
Informing about the new technology to the press and its effect, Mr. Daver said, “UVC has been in use for a long time now, is known for its effectiveness in combating microbes. Different studies worldwide by scientists have now summarized that UVC can help inhibit the growth of disease-causing germs. It has been found extremely effective for contagious diseases like Ebola or Influenza and now Covid-19”. He mentioned that the specialized equipment is being imported with the approvals and documentation work already completed. The machines have UVC lamps that have the power to channelize strong doses of the ultraviolet rays to disinfectant all human-accessible and inaccessible parts of the cabin, irrespective of whether it is a narrow-body aircraft or a wide body. With the kind of equipment the company has ordered, targets have been set at cleaning 100 planes a day. Sanitized planes will have a certificate from Livewel as proof.
Livewel Aviation
The Livewel Group is one of the leading service providers to the domestic aviation industry in India. The company has different verticals that serve one or the other category of the industry, for example, aircraft cleaning, maintenance, and repair of the interiors of the aircraft, training, GSSA, and ground handling services