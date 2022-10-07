Cadlem on his recent success as Roblox developer

Roblox, a platform that has secured a place in the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers awards earlier this year, has been a place where some of its creators can find success overnight, by releasing the right games or creating trendy virtual clothing items in the website’s catalog.
It’s been reported that more than 1,000 Roblox games made more than $30,000 last year, with some of the very top ones generating creators 7 to 8 figures in annual revenue, like the example of Roblox catalog designer Arthur Trusov, who reportedly made 1.4 million from selling virtual items on the platform.
Cadlem, one of the platform’s top creators, has recently found success with the release of his newest game, Training Simulator, which has accumulated over 35 million visits over the course of its first month. Cadlem noted: “It’s crazy how Roblox went from a website where I would have fun playing games with my friends to being the source of my income and my full time job, and the thing is there are a lot of people in a position similar to mine, with some of Roblox’s top developers even becoming millionaires”.
Cadlem, who has seen the Roblox platform grow tremendously over the past few years, notes that this growth has helped open up new opportunities for developers to expand their audience by increasing their accessibility to players, noting that “the platform’s and its games’ growth are directly connected. The better games we produce, the more the platform grows as it helps attract new people, and the more people, the more visitors we all get. The creators directly affect the platform”.
The creator, who has previously worked in other simulator games like Attack Simulator, says his inspiration to create games on Roblox came from the platform's very first top games, such as Prison Life, Work at a Pizza Place, and Survive the Natural Disasters, that he used to play when he was younger. He claims that “the magical thing about Roblox is that all you gotta worry about is letting your creativity out there, learning, and developing. There are no costs for servers, domains, nothing, the platform covers it all”.