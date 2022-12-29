Caffeine & L-Theanine Supplements: Get The Benefits Of Both these Two Stimulants from All-Natural Supplements

Caffeine and L-Theanine both are unique in their effects on humans. But do you know how much effective these two stimulants are when combined in a scientific proportion?
In order to know the same one study was carried out by scientists. 50 gm of caffeine was taken and the same is blended with 100 gm of L-Theanine. The study was to find the mood as well as the cognition health of the participants.
The results were astonishing. While caffeine alone is able to bring in alertness at 60 minutes and attention-switching quality by 90 minutes when these two are blended and given to the participants, the results were both improved in the parameters of speed as well as alertness.
So the finding is that the two work expeditiously when together. After that, it was decided to include both these two in the right combination in supplements. Our choice of nootropics also includes both caffeine and L-Theanine in their supplement.
The best caffeine and L-Theanine combination supplements of our choice are
Vyvamind
In this review of the supplement, we are to tell about its ingredients, manufacturer, pros & cons, and the special provision provided by the combination of caffeine and L-Theanine. Also, we will talk about the ingredients called caffeine anhydrous that are included in the supplement for its enhancing concentration as well as focus.
Let us first see how the supplement is advantageous
- The combination helps in enhancing energy as well as motivation
- It reduces brain fog and improves the speed of the thinking process
- Output and productivity get increased
- Corrects the mood
Whenever we talk of cognitive improvement we always find Vyvaming standing far above the another. The supplement is made by blending 6 potent ingredients that have been scientifically blended so as to work synergistically to give the4 desired beneficial effects to the users of the supplement.
The other important thing about the supplement is that the product is prepared from natural products having no chemicals. The result is a product that is free from any harmful side effects.
Moreover when we interview people many of them are impressed with the product’s performance with regard to concentration, focus, more and more energy, less anxiety as well as stress.
The supplement has carefully included vitamin B 12 in the supplement combination. We all know that vitamin B 12 is a form of amino acid that is responsible for the formation of the neurotransmitter dopamine. Dopamine is well known for producing behavior and mood. The supplement has included quite a good amount of vitamin B12.
A moderate amount is there in the quantity of caffeine with a view to enhancing the energy content of the body. Along with it are added L-Tyrosine and L-Theanine. L-Tyrosine, on one hand, reduces the blood-pressure, on the other hand, it helps in the improvement of brain health.
L-Theanine works as a counter to the effects of harmful effects of caffeine. It is basically a nootropic. So along with caffeine as a combination, it goes to lift mental health.
Ingredients of Vyvamind
- Vitamin B12
- Vitamin B6
- Citicoline
- Caffeine Anhydrous
- L-Theanine
- L-Tyrosine
Citicoline of the supplement Vyvamind is also a nootropic. It enhances data processing speed, lifts mood, and improves brain performance. The mode of the working of Citicoline is by increasing acetylcholine level. Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter that is essential for the improvement of speech and memory.
Manufacturer of Vyvamind
The supplement is manufactured by SAP Nutra. The company is based in the USA and the product is produced under the approved facilities provided by the FDA.
The company has provided suitable provisions so that all the consumers get their supplements comfortably as and when they want.
Noocube
The website of the supplement Noocube supplies us with a list of advantages. Let us see what they actually mean by those.
- You will achieve a focus razor-sharp: so after consuming the supplement as per prescription you will be able to attain a high level of focus. Say you are doing something very important sitting at your desk. Suddenly there are sounds like a phone ringing, people talking loudly or even laughing, distracting your attention and deviating you away from your focus. But when you will take the supplement which also contains the right blend of caffeine and theanine then you will never lose your focus.
- Stress level reduced: no one needs to be explained about stress in today’s scenario. We are ourselves creating this demon and now this is overwhelming us from all spheres. This menace creates brain fog and many other health problems. Once the stress overpowers you you will not be able to find simple solutions even. And this will give rise to further stress. But once you take the supplement having a number of natural ingredients suitably blended, you will be able to amicably handle the stress.
- Increase memory recall and memory retention power: we often listen to folklore where we find people with super memory power. But these are only history. Today we are losing our memory quite young. Memory is a special function of one part of our brain. The ingredients of the supplement have a combined beneficial effect on such brain parts reigniting the lost power of memory.
- Improving the connection of the eye and the brain: this connection gets damaged due to the influence of the blue light from the computer. The supplement also takes care of this.
Ingredients of Noocube
Bacopa Monnieri extract
L-Tyrosine
Cat’s Claw concentrate
Oat straw concentrate
L-Theanine
Alpha GPC
Marigold extract
Pterostilbene
Resveratrol
Biotin
Nooceptin
A good nootropic supplement.
Advantages of Nooceptin
Enhanced blood flow into the brain
Improved neuron connection
Growth of the brain cells
Enhances the levels of neurotransmitters
Increases memory
Make susceptible to stress handling
Ingredients of Nooceptin
Citicoline
Rhodiola Rosea
Bacopa monnieri extract
L-Theanine
Ginkgo biloba
Lion’s mane extract
Panax ginseng
In order to get the full benefit of the supplement the users have to patiently consume the supplement for at least four months and more. In the first month, only the initiation of the beneficial actions takes place.
Best caffeine and L-Theanine combination supplements:
