Caipiteal is an investing company based out of Dublin, Ireland. In a world where 10% of millionaires declare bankruptcy, 70% of wealthy families lose their wealth by the second generation and 90% of wealthy families lose their wealth by the third generation. Caipiteal increases the chance of an individual or family remaining wealthy to close to 100%. Caipiteal will pay you, and all your descendants for as long as financial markets survive. They also have other auxiliary services, with one example being that they can change one charitable donation into annual charitable donations that last forever.
Although Caipiteal is an investing powerhouse, it actually looks like a new Red Bull has emerged onto the extravagant marketing scene as Caipiteal put on a show for the whole world over the last 14 or so days. We’re going to look at some of the amazing things they did during the time period leading up to Black Friday. From World Peace to literal quantum physics miracles, the Caipiteal campaign had it all.
Sculpture in Kilmacud Parish Church, Stillorgan, Ireland
The Caipiteal campaign kicked off with an announcement to the Leinster province of Ireland about a new modern art sculpture in Kilmacud Parish Church. Over 100,000 people in the area were informed of the new interactive art piece. When you get to the church you find that a path on the right hand side of the church has been blocked by 3 barriers. The barriers are however incredibly easy to get around with a large amount of space on each side. The message that is being sent is when you reach a barrier along the road just go around it or over it and get back on the path. The number 3 is also very prevalent in the Catholic religion and represents more than can be mentioned here.
Introducing the Game Theory of World Peace
The next Caipiteal marketing campaign went into overdrive in pushing the world towards World Peace, yes you heard that right. Caipiteal has allies in almost all countries, from the USA to North Korea. Prior to meeting with China, the White House was sent a copy of Caipiteal’s Game Theory of Collaboration document by Caipiteal CEO, Benjamin J Boyle. The global media had low hopes for the meeting but Xi Jingping and China’s statements around the meeting contained words right out of the Caipiteal document and USA and China relations drastically improved, to the extent that CNN even mentioned they are now allies.
Caipiteal subsequently launched a massive marketing campaign directed at inserting the information into key areas. For a week Ukraine, Taiwan, Moscow, Washington DC, and the areas surrounding Buckingham Palace, the EU and UN headquarters were receiving constant advertising that the science of World Peace had already been solved. Who knows how many lives will be saved from just that campaign.
Time Travel Marketing
Believe it or not, it actually got better from there when Caipiteal kicked in advertising their work in the field of quantum physics. The next big event was Caipiteal’s announcement that Time Travel had been invented. Caipiteal’s CEO Benjamin J Boyle works closely with top Noetic Scientists from The Institute of Noetic Sciences and has stored substantial data on transferring packets of data back in time. The announcement was incredibly extravagant and contained the exact science of how it works. For days, places such as Harry Potter Land in the UK, Disneyland, Universal Studios, Bush Gardens, Seaworld in the USA and all the top casinos on the Los Vegas strip received constant marketing detailing exactly how to time travel.
Miraculous Marketing & A Miracle
I assume you thought it couldn’t get better from there but it did! The next campaign launch was Caipiteal’s announcement of how miracles work and announcement that Caipiteal’s CEO Benjamin J Boyle had already stored irrefutable evidence of the science in action with top scientists, governments and religious leaders. The announcement spoke about quantum physics experiments such as the double slit experiment and how intention affects the double slit experiment. The marketing campaign is still running in Vatican city so if you want to go have a look you can. The most amazing part is Caipiteal managed to timestamp and store a miracle during the marketing campaign in the Vatican, the video proof is unlisted on the Caipiteal YouTube channel but we found it for you.
Conclusion
Caipiteal changed the world in the last few weeks and the world is just catching up to what just happened at the moment! If you want to reach out to them you can do so at Caipiteal.com.
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.