Calculating Mutual Funds Returns

There are three kinds of interest rate calculations one should know if investing in mutual funds – absolute returns, Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR).
Absolute returns
It is also known as point-to-point returns that help in calculating simple returns on investment. It is suitable to calculate returns on investments for one year or less.
To calculate absolute returns, you need two values: the initial net asset value and the final net asset value of the scheme you are invested in. Here’s the formula to calculate absolute returns:
Absolute return= ((Current NAV – Initial NAV)/ Initial NAV) x 100
Example:
Let us assume a new fund offer that launched its fund at a NAV of Rs 10 is now valued at a NAV of Rs 18. The returns will be:
= ((18-10)/10) x 100
= 80%
Sometimes, you remain invested in a mutual fund for less than a year. In such cases, you may be interested in calculating a simple annualized return to understand what would be the return on the investment recalculated as an annual rate. The formula for the same is:
[((1 + absolute rate of return) ^ (365/number of days)) – 1] x 100
Let us assume that in the above example, an 80 per cent return on investment was after 180 days of investment. The annualized rate of return will be:
= [((1 + 0.8) ^ (365/280)) – 1] x 100
= 115.16%
All mutual fund managers’ websites that host mutual fund data usually report point-to-point returns for investments of less than a year. For one year, this simply means annualized returns.
Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
For investments over one year period, it is better to calculate a CAGR rather than absolute returns. CAGR basically smoothens the return generated over a period – delivering you an ‘average’ return on your investment over the years. CAGR also takes care of the return on interest that is generated over the years.
The formula to calculate CAGR is:
[(ending value/ beginning value) ^ (1/ number of years) – 1] x 100
If you have a period of holding in days or months, convert that into years by dividing by 365 or 12, respectively.
Example:
Let us assume the NAV of a mutual fund scheme zoomed from Rs 10 to Rs 78 in 56 months. To calculate CAGR, we need to convert 56 months into years, which will be 56/12 or 4.66 years. Now let us insert values in the above formula.
= [(78/10) ^ (1/4.66) – 1] x 100
= 55.39%
That means the fund delivered about 55 per cent return every year over 4.7 years.
Extended Internal Rate of Return (XIRR)
Both formulas explained above are not particularly suitable for SIP investments where the investment period and units you hold over time vary. For that, you need to calculate XIRR, which is best calculated using Microsoft Excel or Google Spreadsheets or any other similar software.
To calculate XIRR, you need some preparations. You should know the date for all your SIP instalments, redemption date, i.e., the day when you sold your investment and redemption amount.
Now open a blank Excel sheet. Enter the SIP transaction date in one column (say Column A) and put the SIP amount as a negative figure against dates in the next column (say Column B). Enter the redemption date and amount at the bottom of each column, i.e., redemption date in Column A and redemption amount in Column B. Redemption value should be positive.
In any cell, enter =XIRR to invoke the formula then select all values from Column B including redemption amount; then all values for dates from Column A including redemption date. Close the parenthesis and multiply by 100. Hit Enter, and you will have the XIRR value.
However, you can also use mutual fund returns calculator and other tools to calculate the returns generated from your SIP investments.