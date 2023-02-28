Calf Workout: Top Exercises for Building Bigger Calves

While you might not desire straight-up tree trunks for legs, if you're looking to build more muscle mass--particularly in those hard-to-build calves--targeted calf exercises are necessary in addition to just crushing your lower body during intense leg day workouts.
Calves can be especially challenging for lifters. Many lament that their genetics don't allow for the development of large calves, but with the right approach to your workouts, these stubborn muscles will grow.
First, some anatomy: The calf muscle system consists of two primary muscles. The gastrocnemius, located just under your skin, forms most of the lower leg; and then there's the soleus; a wide, flat muscle that starts below your knee and runs down through your lower leg to connect to Achilles tendon above the heel. These connective tissues between knee and ankle joint help facilitate motion such as walking, running or jumping.
Exercises for Calf Workouts: What Works Best?
1. Jumping Jack
To do it:
Stand with your feet together and arms at your sides.
Jump and spread your legs outside shoulder width as you clap your hands overhead.
Return both hands and feet to their starting positions
How To Do It:
Perform jumping jacks but extend your arms out to the side as you jump your feet out.
Clap both hands together in front of yourself for 3 reps each side (Toes Out).
3/18
3. Seated Calf Raise (Toes Out)
How to Do It:
Use a seated calf raise machine or sit on a bench and rest the balls of your feet on either a block or step (hold dumbbells for resistance).
Your knees should be bent 90 degrees and toes turned out about 15 degrees for added resistance.
Allow your heels to drift toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your calves.
Drive the balls of your feet into the platform and raise your heels as high as possible. Seated Calf Raise (Toes Neutral)
How to Do It:
Choose either a seated calf raise machine or sit on a bench and rest the balls of your feet on blocks or steps (with dumbbells for resistance).
Position yourself with your knees bent 90 degrees and toes pointed straight ahead.
Allow your heels to drift toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your calves.
Now drive the balls of your feet into the platform and raise them as high as possible. Seated Calf Raise (Toes In)
How to Do It:
Use a seated calf raise machine or sit on a bench and rest the balls of your feet on either a block or step (with dumbbells for resistance).
Keep your knees bent 90 degrees and toes turned inward 15 degrees.
Allow your heels to drift toward the floor until you feel a stretch in your calves.
Now drive the balls of your feet into the platform and lift your heels as high as possible
6 Ankle Mobilization
How To Do It:
Place your toes on a mat or block so they're elevated above your heels.
Bend one knee, pushing it forward until you feel a stretch in your calf.
Draw that leg back again.
Repeat this motion for however many reps you desire and then switch sides.
7. Single-Leg Calf Raise
How To:
Stand atop a block or step with one leg, keeping your weight resting on the ball of your foot.
Wrap your free foot around the back of the working leg.
Allow yourself to sink toward the floor and stretch out your calves.
Hold for one second and then drive your foot's ball into the surface as you lift your heel up.
Hold this position for two seconds.
Well-developed calves are essential components to a balanced lower body. Unfortunately, they can be one of the more challenging muscle groups for many individuals to build and strengthen; unless genetically blessed with naturally developed calves, most clients must work to develop them through hard work and dedication.
But it doesn't have to be complicated. As a personal trainer, if you understand anatomy and exercises that activate calves and how to take an individualized approach based on each client's body and goals, then you can help your clients create the definition and shape they desire in their lower legs.
Anatomy of Calf Muscles
Do you understand anatomy of calves muscles? Knowing this information will give you valuable information for creating definition and shape within lower legs.
The calf muscle is located at the posterior (back) of the lower leg. Composed of two muscles: gastrocnemius and soleus, it lies primarily at this location.
The gastrocnemius is the larger of two muscles on the foot, situated near its origin on the medial condyle of the femur. The medial head originates on this condyle while its lateral counterpart originates on its counterpart's. Insertion point for this muscle lies at posterior calcaneus via Achilles tendon. It plays an important role in plantarflexion of both feet as well as knee flexion.
The soleus muscle is the smaller of two calf muscles located along the soleal line and upper portion of posterior fibula. Similar to gastrocnemius, it inserts at posterior calcaneus via Achilles tendon. Furthermore, this muscle plays an important role in plantar flexion.
Calf muscles, along with several other leg muscles, play an integral role in how one stands, walks, runs and jumps - making them essential muscles for everyday living as well as performance-based activities.
Best Exercises for Building Bigger Calves
Here are the best calf exercises you can assign your clients to build bigger, stronger calves. Choose 2-3 exercises from this list and add them into their workout each week, targeting 6-12 reps over 4-5 sets twice a week; adjust as necessary as your client progresses. Weighed vests, kettlebells, dumbbells or a weighted barbell on the shoulders are all excellent ways to add weight depending on their ability level.
1. Standing Calf Raises
One of the most basic exercises for calf development is the standing calf raise. Your client should stand with hands at their sides, toes pointed forward and a straight knee as they raise each heel off the ground while pushing through their balls of feet. Make sure they maintain control throughout this movement with a slight pause at the top of each contraction.
2. Seated Calf Raises
A seated calf raise places resistance on the quadriceps muscles just above the knee in a seated position. A seated calf raise machine can typically be found at any gym and your client should add weight and sit with its pads on top of their thighs, feet shoulder-width apart with toes pointed forward, heels hanging and balls of their feet pressing into a foot platform on the machine. Your client then presses these into position as they slowly raise their heels, squeeze at the top, then lower down again.
3. Elevated Calf Raises
This exercise is similar to standing calf raises, however a raised box or step platform allows for greater range of motion throughout the exercise. Your client will stand on the platform with both feet hanging off its edge; their toes should point forward and their feet shoulder-width apart. Pressing their balls of foot into the platform, they will slowly raise their heels until their heels are slightly below the raised platform's edge.
4. Jump Rope
Jumping rope is an effective exercise to strengthen calf muscles. Trainers can assist clients in selecting the appropriate jump rope size and jumping surface. Make sure the jumps are small, controlled with slightly bent knees to avoid injury. Ideally, have them jump and land on their toes each repetition; weighted vests may be available but body weight alone works just as well for these plyometric movements.
5. Bent-Knee Calf Raises
This exercise helps shift the emphasis from gastrocnemius to soleus. Your client should stand with their toes pointed forward and feet shoulder width apart, slightly bent at their knees in a partial squat position. Pressing their balls of feet into the floor, they should gradually raise their heels as high as possible, pause at the top, then lower back down with bent knees throughout the entire movement.
6. Single-Leg Calf Raises
We recommend this calf exercise to build balance on both right and left sides of the body. Clients can do it with or without weights, on a flat surface, elevated platform, or even on a calf raise machine - just make sure that one leg completes each movement correctly so the opposite leg does not take over for any part of it.
7. Farmer's Carry (Farmer's Walk)
While the farmer's carry is often associated with grip strength, it can also help build calf strength. Start by standing tall holding dumbbells or kettlebells in each hand, taking small, quick steps forward for a certain distance or number of steps. For an added challenge, try walking on tiptoes!
Top Tips for Achieving Results
Every client's body, muscle fibers, recruitment patterns and starting point are unique. Therefore, it is essential that they customize their workout according to some basic concepts related to muscle growth.
1. Utilize Basic Training Principles
To stimulate muscle growth, you must overload the muscles. Since most people use their calves throughout most of the day, this may require extra focus to overload them to the point of damage for growth purposes. This could involve increasing rep ranges, weights, speed or frequency of training sessions.
2. Get Adequate Rest For optimal muscle growth it is essential that you get adequate rest each night.
Sleep is essential for muscle repair and growth. To ensure clients get enough rest during training (1), it's important to encourage them to get adequate amounts of shut-eye.
3. Maintain the Mind-Muscle Connection
The mind-muscle connection is an essential element for any lifter. Quality form while visualizing muscle contraction helps support increased activation (2) (3). Unless an individual is performing explosive plyometric exercises, movements should be slow and controlled with a brief pause/squeeze at the top of each rep.
4. Utilize Plyometrics and Explosive Movements
Explosive movements are another effective way to build muscle strength and power in calves. Studies have indicated that plyometric training has a beneficial effect on muscle hypertrophy (4, 5).
5. Alter the Position
Although both calf muscles are engaged during plantar flexion, bending your knee helps activate the soleus muscle. Although gastrocnemius dominates most of the size of your calf, don't neglect its smaller counterpart.
6. Nutrition
Eating properly is another essential step in developing muscle size and strength throughout life.
Nutrition is key for muscle growth. To learn more about nutrition for hypertrophy, refer to ISSA's article on Eating to Gain Muscle.
Calves can be challenging muscles to work, but with some patience, individualization, and the correct exercises you can help your clients achieve the lower legs they desire.
Are you interested in learning more about helping your clients build muscle mass and reach their fitness objectives? Take your knowledge to the next level--check out ISSA's Personal Trainer Certification Course today!
