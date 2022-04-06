Calyx Token, a chance for crypto investors: Ethereum and Filecoin proves presales are not to be missed

Cryptocurrencies have made many millionaires in recent years and crypto popularity is on the rise across the globe. However, with continuously growing numbers of cryptocurrencies currently available, new investors might find it difficult and confusing. Learning from previous presale success might be a good starting point for many newbies. Many new coins, like Calyx Token (CLX), launched in presale usually attract plenty of attention from experienced investors, but here is why crypto market beginners should also consider investing in CLX.
Calyx Token (CLX)
During the presale stage - ahead of the live market launch - coins are offered at a lower price and are considered more secure. The reason for this is that the price cannot fall, meaning that your invested capital has more potential to grow. This applies to Calyx Token (CLX) presale as well. The maximum token supply for CLX will be capped at 500 million.
Calyx Token (CLX) is being built and developed to allow multi-chain crypto trading. The platform aims to transition into a fully community-driven network and will provide users with trading at the best prices through its sourcing of liquidity from different liquidity sources. CalyxDAO will empower CLX holders to stake their tokens in order to participate and vote on the proposals. The aim is to empower the community members and ensure the productivity of the ecosystem.
CLX platform will focus on security, transparency, and decentralisation. Smart contracts will ensure that no third-party is involved. CLX will be available to trade instantly in a single transaction - users will receive the swapped tokens immediately. The coins will be swapped on CalyxSwap, where the contribution of tokens to the common liquidity pool will earn users a percentage of execution fees. Multiple liquidity pools will establish flexibility, benefiting traders and reducing gas fees.
Calyx Token will initially be supported on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. However, the team behind CLX are planning to include various blockchains, such as Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Fantom (FTM), and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) influence on crypto presale hype
Several cryptocurrencies did especially well during their presales but Ethereum (ETH) and Filecoin (FIL) showed exceptional success. Investing early, during presales, has proved exponential growth of crypto capitals.
The second-largest cryptocurrency currently in the market - Ether (ETH) - launched in the presale stage in 2014. On the launch day, it raised $2.3 million (7.4 million ETH). At its highest price point in November 2021, it showed an increase of 3 million% over the presale price.
Filecoin (FIL) had the most successful presale so far. During its first presale stage in 2017, it raised an impressive $52 million followed by $205 million during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO). The price jumped by 350% from $1 to $4.58, reaching its highest in 2021 at $237.24.
Learn more about Calyx Token (CLX) here: