Can astrology help in married life issues

Knowing a person before marriage and living with the same person for life after marriage can be a 360-degree change. The confidence in a relationship (before marriage) undergoes many tests of changed accountability and responsibilities (after marriage): no matter how well you know a person. And these changes can start creating teething issues, ultimately becoming the issues to carry married life. Marriage is not only a physical bond between two partners but a chain of changed responsibilities. It puts your endurance to many tests, not only with your life partner but with many others associated with them.
You think of any couple having married life issues; the only reason you would find is "non-compatibility" with the life partner or new relationships that come to you after marriage. Many suggest hefty rituals/remedies as solutions to unhappy marital life. But, what I feel, astrology can help in married life issues in two ways:
- Try to get an insight into the potential reasons for these marital issues before marriage.
- If you still ignored them, learn to Karma correct yourself instead of depending desperately on the materialistic rituals/remedies.
That is how astrology can help you in married life issues: both ways, how to avoid the possibility of married life issues and what to do if such issues have already surfaced in your married life. Astrology has the potential to offer valuable insights into the workings of marriage and help couples navigate through challenging times. This article explains how astrology can help in married life problems and maintaining a harmonious relationship with your partner, in-laws, and work-life balance. It also helps you deal with third-party interference and manage relationships with friends and relatives who may have negative intentions towards your marriage.
Karma Correction
Sustaining a contented and harmonious married life can be challenging and requires significant effort, patience, and understanding from both partners. But sometimes, adverse planetary positions negate such qualities in a person. And that is how astrology can help you know about these planetary effects and maintain a balance.
One of the essential elements of maintaining a balanced married life is accepting self-karma correction. This implies that we must take accountability for our actions and their outcomes. We must acknowledge that every action has a reaction, and we should be aware of our own thoughts, speech, and actions (karma correction) to avoid unwanted reactions.
For instance, if someone has a habit of being impatient or quick-tempered, astrology can suggest remedies or practices to assist them in managing their emotions. Or, if there is a disparity in communication styles between partners, astrology can propose methods to bridge this gap and enhance communication.
Issues due to in-laws
Maintaining a harmonious relationship with in-laws can be a challenging aspect of a balanced married life. In-laws are a crucial part of our lives (mainly in India), and their presence can either make or break the relationship between spouses.
According to astrology, the placement of planets in one's horoscope can determine the nature of the relationship with their in-laws. An adept astrologer can examine the horoscopes of both partners and offer remedies to improve the relationship with their in-laws. Furthermore, astrology can also help couples understand the personality traits of their in-laws and how to handle them accordingly.
One should know that each birth chart has specific houses for all close relatives/friends. And one can know which relative (in-law) could be responsible for issues in a person's married life. That is where astrology can help you identify the exact reasons for married life issues and take corrective actions. For example, if one's mother-in-law has a dominant personality, astrology can provide insights into managing such situations without causing conflicts.
Balance between work and home
Maintaining a work-life balance is crucial for a happy married life, but achieving this balance in today's fast-paced world can be challenging. Fortunately, astrology can help identify the planetary positions that may be causing stress and imbalance in your work and personal life. An astrologer can analyze your birth chart and suggest remedies like Karma correction or performing specific rituals to help achieve balance.
Furthermore, astrology can offer insights into the best career choices based on your planetary positions. This can assist you in choosing a profession that aligns with your strengths and passions, resulting in greater job satisfaction and less stress at home.
In summary, seeking astrological guidance can be incredibly beneficial in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.
Disturbance due to third person
A third person's angle in any relationship can bring irreparable damages.
Maintaining a balanced married life can be challenging, especially when a third party comes into the picture. This third party could be an ex-partner, colleague, or friend who seeks to create a rift between you and your spouse, leading to misunderstandings and arguments that can ultimately harm your relationship.
Here also, astrology can help identify such negative influences and provide remedies to counteract them. An experienced astrologer can analyze the birth charts of both partners and tell you possibility of a third person’s involvement either intentionally or circumstantially. I find in a large %, people start doubting the partner under misconception or deliberate empoisoning by someone else. With the proper astrological guidance, you can overcome all such factors from disrupting your married life.
Remedies for married life problems
The issues in married life are result of non-compatibility between you and your partner/in-laws or interference from friends/third parties. Such issues emerge from a sour relationship between you and among these people: and can be resolved only by improving the relationship in specific. All such reasons for marital issues can be seen from your birth chart. Take help from a good astrologer to identify exact reasons and solutions for married life issues. The best remedy is post-marriage counselling because here, you can know your life after you fail to resolve the issues in your present married life.