Can Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, And Uniswap Attract New Money In 2023?

The significance of Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Polygon (MATIC), and Uniswap (UNI) for cryptocurrency traders, investors, and users have been profoundly demonstrated. As the cryptocurrency industry has gained more prominence, the market has seen a considerable increase in trading volume and usage. Cryptocurrencies are currently viewed as superior financial assets among many developers and financial professionals.
There is a growing need for new, innovative projects that can successfully satisfy crypto investors as there are so many different currencies in use today. This article will compare and contrast the benefits of these three cryptocurrency projects.
Polygon (MATIC) The Household Name
Polygon (MATIC) has become a household name in the cryptocurrency community. But despite being in the market for 5 years, it has dominated the market with its innovative use case. When Polygon (MATIC) initially appeared on the cryptocurrency market, it went by the moniker The Matic network. The Polygon (MATIC) layer-2 protocol was created specifically for integrating Ethereum blockchain technology. It will guarantee the speed and affordability of every Ethereum blockchain transaction.
There has been a lot of conjecture among traders about the future of this layer-2 token. However, upcoming upgrades to the Ethereum platform indicate that Polygon (MATIC) might soon rank among the most popular cryptocurrencies. There are intentions to rely more heavily on layer-2 protocols after the Ethereum merger. One of the procedures considered as having a big impact is Polygon (MATIC).
We can observe from a technical analysis of Polygon (MATIC) that sidechains are employed for scalability, enabling quicker transaction times and reduced fees. With over $1 billion in overall value locked in, Polygon is now seeing significant development in the DeFi market (TVL).
As Polygon (MATIC) gains more acceptance due to its rising popularity, its value is probably going to keep rising. Starbucks uses Polygon (MATIC) for its NFT loyalty program, as an illustration. Since early 2021, the price of MATIC has increased more than 20 times, and by 2025, we predict it will be $5.
Uniswap (UNI) The Leading Decentralized Crypto
Following the demise of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Uniswap (UNI) dropped in tandem with the rest of the crypto market, reaching a low of $4.6 on November 9. It subsequently retracted and built a support level near the 23.6% Fib before flying to a high of $6.5 on November 15. Its price then began to fall after failing to close over the 50% level.
Bears are predicted to maintain their dominance over UNI, driving the price to a crucial level of $5.4. As buyers purchase the dip, this level may see some bullish action. If this level is breached, the price will fall to $4.6 as new support.
Higher time horizons also indicate a bearish UNI. The project’s weekly, monthly, and 90-day charts all indicate decreases of 3.94%, 10.45%, and 16.91%, respectively.
At the time of writing, Uniswap (UNI) was trading at $5.82, up 0.53% in the previous 24 hours. According to industry forecasts, Uniswap (UNI) would trade at an average cost of $9.86 in 2023 and will reach $21 in 2025.
Big Eyes (BIG) The New Meme Coin
The Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a brand-new meme currency and decentralized finance (DeFi) application, seeks to share the wealth among its community and users. This cutting-edge platform utilizes key features of blockchain technology along with the NFT market to create an incredible experience for its users and investors.
The Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem works to safeguard a significant portion of the global ecology while promoting growth, development, wealth creation, and profit-making for its community members.
Holders of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) network can take advantage of the market for non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which is expected to increase in value dramatically over the next few months and once the NFT market gains in value. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token would be appreciated in tandem with NFTs.
The Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism used in the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) token's construction on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain would increase market sustainability. 5% of the entire token earnings from Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be donated to a charity wallet that supports efforts to preserve the oceans.
For More Information On Big Eyes (BIG) :
Join Pre-sale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/
Website: https://bigeyes.space/#signup
Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL
Disclaimer:
Deccan Herald does not vouch, endorse, or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it liable for any claims arising thereof.