Can Elon Musk Influence Dogeliens to Top the Crypto Market like Shiba Inu and Avalanche?

Introduction
Meme tokens are crypto tokens made as a joke to make fun of a particular internet concept. The first meme token was Dogecoin which was created to poke fun at bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.
Over the years, meme coins suddenly became valuable and gained popularity due to the fact these coins were promoted online by influencers like Elon Musk and Snoop Dogg promoted these coins online, and retail investors started buying them in droves. However, these coins are decentralized and can be created by anyone, over 80 meme coins have been built into the market following Dogecoin.
One of the meme coins driving into the coin market currently is Dogeliens. This article delves into what Dogeliens is all about and its purpose in the crypto market.
Introduction to Dogeliens
Dogelien is a puppet master of decentralized finance (DeFI). It is a decentralized platform which means it is not controlled by anybody or an organization. Users are allowed to trade their currency with no interference and anonymously.
Dogelion is an open-source platform, which means that the source code is available to its users and enables them to share or modify to the user's requirements. Doget is the native currency of the Dogelien ecosystem, and because of its ample supply and low cost, Doget has become a much more viable investment for any human.
How to bark (buy) Dogets?
● Step one: create a wallet. The most popular ones are metamask or trust wallets. You can also download the extensions by checking them out on www.metamask.com or www.trustwallet.com and set up your wallets.
● Step two: Fund your wallet. Since the token is obtained through the binance smart mainnet, you can purchase BSC through any of the wallets you've downloaded and transferred, or you can transfer BSC to your wallet address in your metamask.
● Step three: Check out pancakeswap.finance to purchase Doget. Select the button that says ‘buy your pup’ on pancake swap. This will initiate the creation of a dApp exchange known as Pancakeswap. Click on the import button, and the Doget will be loaded immediately into the Pancakeswap.
● Step four: One can trade BSC for Doget. Select the connect wallet button, and proceed through the instructions using your chosen wallet. Once done, enter the quantity of BSC you wish to swap. Set the slippage to 8% and then select the swap button. Confirm the swap and HODL till the price hits outer space.
Shiba Inu and Avalanche Helping DeFi grow.
Shiba Inu is a decentralized cryptocurrency and the second largest meme coin by market cap. It is the Ethereum variant of the popular scrypt programmed dogecoin. Shiba Inu was launched officially in August 2020. The cryptocurrency was named after a Japanese dog, Shiba Inu originating from the Chubu region.
Avalanche is an open-source, programmed smart contracts platform for decentralized applications.
It's unique because It processes thousands of transactions per second faster than any decentralized blockchain platform. It also deploys a blockchain that fits your application needs, builds your virtual machine, and dictates how your blockchain should operate.
