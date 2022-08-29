Can Felixphere And Shiba Inu Provide A Lifeline For Investors In The Bear Market?

Industry-leading crypto tokens such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and Polygon (MATIC) are among the biggest losers in the current bear market. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC), has dipped so much that mining companies such as Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain have begun to sell their BTC stocks. This recent turn of events is somewhat ironic, as these mining companies are known as the ultimate HODLers.
Despite this, the arrival of the upcoming gaming coin, Felixphere (FELIX), will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of hope for the cryptocurrency industry. The token and its project will serve as a wealth generation and financial alleviation tool for world citizens when it launches.
The Felixphere (FELIX) ecosystem provides an ideal environment for users to earn rewards whilst having fun and is bound to impact the cryptocurrency industry. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another considerably well-performing altcoin that crypto analysts believe can yield a massive return on investment (ROI) for investors in the bear market.
Shiba Inu (SHIB)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a pioneer of the meme coin space, a category of cryptocurrency based on popular Internet memes and events. It is largely known within the cryptocurrency industry as the main rival to the original meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). This reputation has led some to call Shiba Inu (SHIB) the "DOGEKILLER".
In August 2020, during the meme coin frenzy, an anonymous person known only under the pseudonym" Ryoshi" created Shiba Inu (SHIB). Ryoshi refers to himself as a "nobody" and states that his intention for creating Shiba Inu (SHIB) was to see if a token that is 100℅ community-led and controlled can survive in the cryptocurrency industry. It is due to this statement that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is commonly referred to as an experiment in decentralised community building.
Since its launch, the Ethereum-based meme coin has gained speed and value, drawing a community of investors in by the cute charm of its currency. Additionally, headlines and tweets from prominent crypto personalities such as Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin have helped popularise the token worldwide.
This popularity and success have sparked an avalanche of copycats, including BitShiba, Shiba Fantom, Shibalana, King Shiba, SHIBAVAX, Captain Shibarrow, SHIBA2K22, SpookyShiba and many others.
As of this writing, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is ranked 13 on Coinmarketcap's list of top cryptocurrencies by market cap and has a live market cap of $6,471,773,132 and a circulating supply of 549,063,278,876,302 SHIB coins. The token is available on several popular crypto platforms, including Binance, Huobi, Coinbase, Gate.io, Uniswap (V2), OKEx, BTCEX, MEXC, and Bybit.
Felixphere (FELIX)
This upcoming virtual play-to-earn (P2E) crypto platform is built on the BNB Chain and will provide a myriad of ways for users to earn rewards and have fun while doing so. On the Felixphere (FELIX) platform, users will be rewarded in a number of ways, including play-to-earn (P2E) games and a daily lottery. Felixphere (FELIX) incorporates a daily lottery in its ecosystem to allow users to gamble for a chance to earn big or even hit a pot of gold.
The platform's native BEP-20 token, FELIX, powers the ecosystem and executes all transactions. Additionally, FELIX can be used to participate in games and buy tickets to participate in the lottery. Its token holders will be exposed to airdrops on their wallets, among other mouth-watering benefits.
Felixphere (FELIX) is advancing well on its roadmap and is on course to go on presale in the coming months giving investors the perfect opportunity for long-term cryptocurrency investment in the bear market. Felixphere (FELIX) is definitely one to watch out for.