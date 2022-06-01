Can FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Compete Among Metaverse Icons Apecoin (APE) And The Sandbox (SAND)?

The metaverse is a hotly contested sector with new and existing metaverse-focused cryptocurrencies seeking to take the top spot.
More than just a buzzword, the metaverse has gained a dedicated following of fans and despite an increasing saturation in the markets, there are still many projects that are worth highlighting.
From Apecoin (APE) to The Sandbox (SAND), and now FIREPIN Token (FRPN) too: these are the most exciting projects in the metaverse space right now.
Apecoin (APE) Comes From Bored Ape Creators Yuga Labs
Apecoin (APE) was launched by Yuga Labs in 2013 as an addition to its growing ecosystem of products, NFTs, and applications. Yuga Labs is the same team responsible for the successful NFT collection the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) that has become synonymous with NFTs alongside the likes of Lava Labs’ CryptoPunks collection.
This is not the first time that Apecoin (APE) has been prominently featured in the news either, as the token was the payment method for purchasing Otherdeeds during a limited NFT sale event.
Virtual land deeds that can be traded, bought, and sold on secondary marketplaces. They are NFTs that also have a utility value and, like the Bored and Mutant Ape NFTs, will be usable in Yuga Labs’ forthcoming Otherside metaverse game.
Apecoin (APE) is also set to be a major component in the Otherside, and the token's future success may largely depend on the capability of this metaverse to attract, engage and sustain a community over time once it has been released.
FIREPIN Token (FRPN) Is Funding The Future of The Metaverse
FIREPIN Token (FRPN) is the utility and governance token for FIREPIN, a decentralised community-driven protocol that is building an ecosystem to support the development of the metaverse.
The ecosystem of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) includes a decentralised token swapping application called FIREPIN Swap, as well as an NFT marketplace.
The NFT marketplace is unique as once users add their NFTs to the platform they can subdivide their NFTs into child NFTs if they choose.
A portion of the fees collected from users of this ecosystem will go to the FIREPIN Treasury which will directly fund the development of the future of the metaverse to develop its own NFT games and 3D VR metaverse games, and also to fund third-party developers.
Network governance duties are taken on by the FIREPIN community who vote on and submit network proposals via the Metaverse DAO.
DAO membership is gained by holding a minimum amount of FIREPIN Token (FRPN) and holding is further incentivized with staking rewards.
The Sandbox (SAND) Has A Version of its Metaverse You Can Try Right Now
The Sandbox (SAND) is the utility and metaverse token that underpins the ecosystem of The Sandbox, a metaverse game built on the Ethereum blockchain.
Unlike many metaverse cryptos, The Sandbox (SAND) has a playable alpha version of its metaverse available to try now.
The game includes various experiences created by users who have purchased NFTs representing deeds to virtual land in the game.
Users can build virtual worlds and experiences on this land which they can share with the community.
Both players and creators also have access to the Sandbox marketplace, where they can buy and sell NFTs representing assets that can be used in-game such as avatars and placeable items (for landholders).
Metaverse Tokens As A Long Term Investment
All of these tokens are community-focused and draw value from their communities. Each of them has potential and is successful in the present, but to maintain an engaged community for a long time requires hard work, long-term dedication, communication, and strong fundamentals.
Whenever investing in metaverse cryptos, be sure to stay updated on the latest news and events to ensure that they maintain momentum.
